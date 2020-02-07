Village of Memramcook ready for Xtreme Race event

Careening down a 300 metre track of sheer ice on skates, navigating turns and jumps, is not for the faint of heart.

But for Moncton's Jason Meunier, the Xtreme Race course in Memramcook is irresistible.

"Where else are you going to try something like this? I mean it's fun. It's just an adrenaline rush." he said.

Meunier is one of 60 competitors registered for this year's event, which will be held Saturday.

He says a couple of thoughts run through his head as he waits at the start of the course.

"Don't fall, try not to, and try to beat people." Meunier said.

This is the third year Memramcook has hosted the race.

Maryse LeBlanc is the program director for the village of Memramcook and part of the organizing committee for the Course Xtreme Race Memramcook 2020.

"The first year was the municipality that did it but now, as of last year, the Chamber of Commerce actually is the one that took it over and we've been doing it for the last two years as volunteers." she said.

LeBlanc says the event is weather dependent.

The city of Bathurst was forced to cancel the Riders Cup Crashed Ice competition in 2017, when mild temperatures melted the 450-metre track.

But LeBlanc says Memramcook has been lucky.

"It's a high risk but high reward if you can pull it off. We've literally had little windows every single time we've done it and hopefully we'll have that same window this year." she said.

Remi Mantion is the president of the organizing committee, and has led the effort to build the track.

An onsite fire hydrant is used to flood it, with the help of firefighters and volunteers.

