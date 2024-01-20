Villagers face midnight dash to book seats on their local bus

Friends Benita Richardson and Rosie Mega wait at their local bus stop in Bishop Sutton - Lee Thomas

Villagers have been forced to scramble at midnight to book a seat on a minibus after their regular service was scrapped in a funding row.

Eight villages in the Chew Valley, Somerset, have been without a regular bus for months after the West of England Combined Authority (WECA) scrapped the last fixed route last year, replacing it with a pre-order minibus service that residents say leaves commuters competing against schoolchildren for seats.

Locals have complained of a “loss of community”, while businesses face financial loss.

​The WESTlink minibuses ​a​provide an on-demand service and do not have fixed routes or a timetable, but will stop according to the needs of those who have booked seats in advance via the app app or website.

Holly Woodley, a Chew Valley resident, said: “I can’t risk leaving too late in case the bus doesn’t turn up, as I need to be home to collect my son from school. I know of other parents who have this stress and have to leave work to try and get a bus at 2pm to be safe with getting back.

“The loss of the 672 and other services for me is a loss of community, and with the bus cuts, it has made me less social.”

The West of England metro mayor, Dan Norris, has blamed the decision to scrap the regular bus route on Bath and North East Somerset council paying “too small a transport levy”.

A WESTLink passenger disembarks in Bishop Sutton, Somerset - Lee Thomas

The row between the council and Mr Norris grew when the area saw further cuts to services, with each side insisting it was the other’s responsibility to pay for them.

The mayor subsequently vetoed a council proposal to use a leftover £7 million from his “Birthday Month” scheme, which gave residents free bus travel for their birth month, to restart the fixed bus routes in the area.

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, MP for North East Somerset, said: “While the council and WECA have continued to pass the buck back and forth, the mayor, Dan Norris, introduced one of the most ludicrous plans that I have heard for some time: enabling people to travel for free on the buses for the whole month of their birthday. This ‘brainwave’ is tantamount to a gimmick that served the mayor’s interests only.”

He added: “Public transport should not be used as a pawn in politics.”

However, Mr Norris defended the alternative bus service from WESTlink.

“Bright green WESTlink minibuses dart around the West not constrained by a fixed timetable. Their purpose is to link up passengers in more remote areas to the every-15-minute buses I’ve invested in between market towns and cities. WESTlink was never intended to be a replacement for loss-making buses that Bath and North East Somerset council stopped funding. We’re trying something new.”

Jackie Head stands next to her local bus stop in East Harptree - Lee Thomas

Residents in Chew Magna, Chew Stoke, West Harptree, East Harptree, Bishop Sutton, Ubley, Blagdon, and Stanton Drew have been campaigning to bring back the fixed bus routes.

Mick Underhill, 56, a business owner in Bishop Sutton, said the unreliability of the current arrangement was costing his business money.

He said one employee “can’t book more than 24 hours in advance, and a bus isn’t always available. This will happen at least 25 per cent of the time every week.

“But the worst is when the bus is cancelled halfway through her journey, and I have to go and pick her up. I’m losing time and therefore I’m losing money.”

‘Residents befuddled’

Sarah Warren, a Liberal Democrat on the Bath and North East Somerset council, said: “What residents in the Chew Valley area really want is regular, timetabled services they can plan their lives around. The West of England mayor has chosen instead to spend a large portion of the £57 million he received through the Bus Service Improvement Programme on this untested and unpublicised scheme, which is temporary, unreliable and is not delivering for our residents.

“I’ve heard many stories of residents being left stranded or completely befuddled by the West Link system. We have submitted a value-engineered proposal to the Mayor, asking him to work with us to do exactly that, so far with no positive response.”

WESTlink was approached for comment.