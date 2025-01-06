Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson Come Face to Face at Golden Globes; Diesel Shouts Out Co-Star on Stage After Infamous ‘Fast and Furious’ Feud

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson came face to face at the 2025 Golden Globes when Diesel took the stage to present the prize for cinematic and box office achievement to “Wicked.” Diesel took a pause at the start of his speech to shout out: “Hey, Dwayne.” The camera cut to Johnson awkwardly smiling in the crowd as the audience in the room laughed given the two actors’ rocky history.

Johnson and Diesel notoriously feuded during their time making “Fast and Furious” movies, but their beef came to an official end in 2023 after Johnson shocked fans by popping up as Luke Hobbs in a “Fast X” mid-credits scene. Diesel had extended an invitation to Johnson in November 2021 to join “Fast X,” but Johnson said at the time that “I would not be returning to the franchise.” That turned out to be a bluff, and Johnson and Diesel will once again star in a movie together via the upcoming 11th “Fast” movie.

The Diesel-Johnson “Fast” feud originally went viral in August 2016 after Johnson called out a “chicken shit” and “candy ass” co-star on Instagram. Word soon got out that Johnson was referring to Diesel, who later told Men’s Health in 2021 that the “tough love” he gave The Rock in trying to get a great performance out of him is what led to tension on set.

“It was a tough character to embody, the Hobbs character,” Diesel said at the time. “My approach at the time was a lot of tough love to assist in getting that performance where it needed to be. As a producer to say, ‘Okay, we’re going to take Dwayne Johnson, who’s associated with wrestling, and we’re going to force this cinematic world, audience members, to regard his character as someone that they don’t know.’”

Diesel stressed that he needed to step in to get the Hobbs performance he wanted out of The Rock, adding: “Hobbs hits you like a ton of bricks. That’s something that I’m proud of, that aesthetic. That took a lot of work. We had to get there and sometimes, at that time, I could give a lot of tough love. Not Felliniesque, but I would do anything I’d have to do in order to get performances in anything I’m producing.”

The two apparently squashed whatever beef existed so that Johnson could return as Hobbs in “Fast X,” setting up the character to be a more full-fledged lead in the upcoming 11th “Fast & Furious” movie.

“Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us,” Johnson tweeted after “Fast X” opened in theaters “We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve — and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love.”

The duo’s “Fast & Furious” co-star John Cena went on the “Armchair Expert” podcast last year and was asked by host Dax Shepard about the rumors concerning Johnson and Diesel’s on-set tussle. The host said “that was a rough pairing.”

“There’s certainly rumors about that. I can’t deny that,” Cena said. “You have two very alpha, driven people. You get two, there can only be one.”

