Vin Diesel Shouts Out Dwayne Johnson on Golden Globes 2025 Stage After Feuding Over “Fast & Furious”: 'Hi Dwayne...'

Rumors of an alleged feud began in 2016 after reports the two butted heads while filming 2017’s 'The Fate of the Furious'

Vin Diesel is extending an olive branch with a small gesture.

Before presenting the award for film cinematic and box office achievement, the actor, 57, gave a small but notable shoutout to his former Fast and Furious costar, Dwayne Johnson, 52, at the 2025 Golden Globes.

"Hi Dwayne..." he smiled, looking over to the Moana 2 star before presenting the award.

CBS Vin Diesel presents at the 2025 Golden Globes

The shoutout comes after years of reports the two actors didn't get along. Rumors of a feud began in 2016 after filming 2017’s The Fate of the Furious. Since then, countless reports of their alleged behind-the-scenes drama have followed them.

The men were rumored to have butted heads on more than one occasion while shooting the eighth installment of the iconic franchise.

In August of that year, the WWE star posted a lengthy statement to Instagram he later deleted in which he praised his female costars and Fate of the Furious crew, but called out some of his unnamed male costars.



"There's no other franchise that gets my blood boiling more than this one," he wrote at the time. "My female costars are always amazing and I love 'em. My male costars, however, are a different story. Some conduct themselves as stand-up men and true professionals, while others don't."



Peter Mountain/Universal; Frank Masi/Universal Vin Diesel (left); Dwayne Johnson

He added: "The ones that don't are too chicken s--- to do anything about it anyway. Candy a----. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I'm not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you're right.”

Despite this, Diesel cleared the air about their rumored disagreements and claimed the two were "close."

"I think some things may be blown out of proportion. I don't think that was his intention,” he said of Johnson's statement. “I know he appreciates how much I work this franchise. In my house, he's Uncle Dwayne."

After years of contention, Johnson announced his departure from Fast and Furious in 2021. It wasn't until summer 2023 that the actors seemingly mended fences when Johnson announced his return to the Fast and Furious series.

© Universal Pictures Vin Diesel (left) and Dwayne Johnson in 'Fast Five'

"Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us," Johnson wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) in June 2023. "We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve — and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love."

During an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast in April 2024, John Cena, Johnson and Diesel's Fast costar, also made a mention of their alleged feud.

"There's certainly rumors about that. I can't deny that. You have two very alpha, driven people," Cena said. "You get two, there can only be one."

