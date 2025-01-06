Vin Diesel Singles Out The Rock In Awkward Moment At Golden Globes

Vin Diesel Singles Out The Rock In Awkward Moment At Golden Globes

Vin Diesel seemingly revisited some old beef with fellow actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at this year’s Golden Globes.

While hitting the stage to present the award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement at Sunday’s ceremony, Diesel addressed Johnson, who was seated in the audience.

Before Diesel began reading the nominees, the “Fast & Furious” actor paused and greeted his former co-star saying, “Hey, Dwayne.”

Johnson appeared to give Diesel a strained smile and a small nod in response as the crowd chuckled over the awkward exchange.

Social media users on X, formerly Twitter, were left gagged over the unexpected moment.

You can cut the tension between The Rock and Vin Diesel with a knife 😂😂😂 #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/JGu1dBF1HV — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 6, 2025

Vin Diesel awkwardly saying "hey, Dwayne" to The Rock the second he approached the stage at the Golden Globes lol............. pic.twitter.com/bOJQsMbJRZ — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 6, 2025

Vin Diesel saying hey to The Rock, is the kind of drama the #GoldenGlobes needed #GoldenGlobes2025pic.twitter.com/Y5AHSuLTEI — The Ooh Aah Aah Sensation (@indigenousgae) January 6, 2025

Vin Diesel saying “Hey, Dwayne” to The Rock. I thought some shit was gonna pop off. pic.twitter.com/2Fo7Hdt516 — . (@CheyanneBabeey) January 6, 2025

You could literally see The Rock’s hatred towards Vin Diesel in that shot. Oh my gosh. “Hey Dwayne”. Amazing haha #goldenglobespic.twitter.com/xa1z0b5ZR1 — Jacob Dominguez (@sonofsunday129) January 6, 2025

Diesel and Johnson’s rift reportedly began in 2016 when the latter called some of his unnamed male co-stars “candy asses” in an Instagram post after working on 2017’s “The Fate of the Furious.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson appeared as Luke Hobbs in four “Fast & Furious” films alongside Diesel from 2011 to 2017. He later starred in the 2019 spinoff “Hobbs & Shaw” opposite Jason Statham.

“My male co-stars however are a different story. Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken shit to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses,” Johnson wrote at the time. “When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you’re right.”

Reports later revealed that Johnson’s shady comments were directed at Diesel.

The “Moana” actor grudgingly told Rolling Stone in 2018 that he later came to a point of “clarity” with Diesel.

“But I wish him all the best, and I harbor no ill will there, just because of the clarity we have,” he said. “Actually, you can erase that last part about ‘no ill will.’ We’ll just keep it with the clarity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But the feud didn’t actually end there. For years, the actors continued rocking the boat by making comments about each other in various interviews.

In 2021, the pair’s division took an unexpected turn after Diesel, who produces and stars in the “Fast & Furious” films, publicly pleaded for Johnson to reprise his role as Hobbs for “Fast X.” But the former WWE star refused, declaring that he would never return to the franchise again.

Johnson also criticized Diesel’s post at the time in an interview with CNN, calling it “an example of his manipulation” after Diesel noted that his kids refer to him as “Uncle Dwayne.”

Despite the duo’s lengthy beef, Johnson announced in a June 2023 tweet that he’ll be returning to the “Fast & Furious” franchise in an upcoming project.

“Luke Hobbs will be returning to the Fast & Furious franchise. Your reactions around the world to Hobbs’ return in Fast X have blown us away,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson added: “The next Fast & Furious film you’ll see the legendary lawman in will be the HOBBS movie that will serve as a fresh, new chapter & set up for FASTX: Part II.”

Related...