Vin Diesel Surprises 4-Year-Old “Fast & Furious” Superfan After Leukemia Treatment

The young boy dressed up as Diesel's film character for Halloween in 2023

Frazer Harrison/Getty; Persglove Family Vin Diesel Surprises Child Who Recently Battled Leukemia

Vin Diesel just made one young fan's dreams come true!

The actor, 56, appeared at FuelFest at the Irwindale Speedway in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 1, when he met 4-year Colton Pursglove — who is in remission from leukemia.

"Colton was so giddy and couldn't believe he got to meet his real life hero," the child’s mother, Jordan Pursglove, said in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

Persglove Family Vin Diesel Surprises Child Who Recently Battled Leukemia

Last November, Jordan posted a photo of her son dressed as Diesel's film character on Instagram.

"When your 4 year old watches Fast & Furious movies on repeat and thinks he looks just like Dom, you gotta dress him up as his favorite movie character!" she wrote in her caption.

The large racing gathering — which is touring in the United States and Tokyo this summer — attracted 15,000 fans, according to a press statement.

It is co-founded by Cody Walker, the brother of the late Fast & Furious star Paul Walker, and Chris Lee.

According to the FuelFest website, the event features "top modified, exotic, performance built, and rare cars from all over the world," along with live drifting and drag racing shows.

The event lists Reach Out WorldWide, a nonprofit founded by Paul that brings first responders and other professionals to disaster areas, as its official sponsor.

The actor, who died in 2013, founded the organization after the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, which killed roughly 222,570 people, per the National Centers for Environmental Information.

FuelFest Vin Vin Diesel with Cody Walker, Caleb Walker and Caleb Walker's son Maverick Walker

Last year, Diesel paid tribute to his former costar on what would’ve been his 50th birthday.

"For me this picture represents the moment I knew we would be brothers for eternity," Diesel wrote in a post on Instagram along with a photo of the two, as he recalled going to Haiti with him after the tragic event to help with rescue and recovery efforts.

"January 2010, the night before you and I went to Haiti… the passion and joy you had to simply help people. You said first responders shouldn’t have to wait for anyone… and that you wanted to dedicate your life to that," he continued.

In November, Cody, 35, spoke with PEOPLE exclusively about how the Fast & Furious cast offered their support in the years following Paul’s tragic death.

"They were all at my mom's house immediately following the accident for a couple of days," Cody said at the time. "They all flew in from Atlanta or wherever they were, and it really meant a lot."



