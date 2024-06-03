Vince Fong Sworn Into Congress
The former president was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records last week.
Donald Trump has called on the Supreme Court to weigh in on his hush-money case as his sentencing looms next month.The former president, who was convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, is set to be sentenced on July 11, four days before the beginning of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. He has vowed to appeal his history-making conviction on charges related to his efforts to unlawfully influence the 2016 election with a scheme to cover up a hush-money payment
The high court’s conservative supermajority is in your body, helping elect Trump, and in-your-face corrupt. No one is going to stop them
Swalwell argued Republicans aren’t “about the Constitution” after House Speaker Mike Johnson suggested the court intervene in Trump’s hush money case.
If elected president again, Trump would need special permission to enter several key countries for maintaining foreign relations
‘I’m not going to continue to live life in shame and be beat up by this,’ the embattled GOP lawmaker said
Former President Trump suggested being placed on house arrest for his hush money conviction could be a “breaking point” for Americans, whom he claimed “would not stand for it.” “I’m not sure the public would stand for it,” Trump said Sunday in an interview with Fox News’s Will Cain, Pete Hegseth and Rachel Campos-Duffy. “I…
The former president denied ever calling for his 2016 adversary, Hillary Clinton, to be arrested in a new interview on Fox News.
Witnesses in the various criminal cases against the former president have gotten pay raises, new jobs and more. If any benefits were intended to influence testimony, that could be a crime.
If it was a sign from God, it was a little on the nose.A trailer decked out in MAGA merch that reportedly belongs to two Trump superfans was totaled in a traffic accident on Staten Island on Sunday, with the vehicle crashing into a utility pole just hours before a rally for the former president was set to kick off nearby.A video of the aftermath taken by a bystander shows the damaged bus at rest on the street, “Trust Jesus” and “Let’s Go Brandon” posters littered around its shattered windscreen.
538’s Galen Druke breaks down recent polling for the 2024 presidential election following former President Donald Trump’s conviction.
Dr Fauci, the former head of the NIAID, is facing questions from the GOP-led subcommittee investigating the US’s Covid-19 response and the virus’s origins
Joe Tacopina said he "used to respect" Scott before the South Carolina senator claimed the president made an "un-American" move.
“This is another dangerous appeal to violence," the congressman said
The host of "This Week" said he "was not gonna let" Will Scharf continue to peddle his claim that the president had a hand in Donald Trump's hush money case.
"The Trump plan is for increased tariffs on all products from all countries. It is not just America First; it is America Alone."
The Maryland Democrat ripped the former president for his understanding of judges, calling it a "fascist way of looking at things."
The 2024 election will be here before you know it, and economists are watching it closely. If Donald Trump wins a second term, some experts believe it could affect the trajectory of inflation in the...
The "lock her up" chants about Hillary Clinton were ubiquitous at Trump's rallies, and the former president joined in
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he disagrees with a member of his caucus who says he wants to see more restrictions on abortion and would vote against same-sex marriage if there's a future bill on the issue in Parliament. In an interview with Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, who hosts a podcast called Uncommons, Alberta Conservative MP Arnold Viersen also stressed his social conservative credentials on other issues, saying he wants protections for what he calls the "pre-born," suppo