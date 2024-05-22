Vince Fong wins California runoff election to finish Kevin McCarthy’s congressional term

Gillian Brassil
·3 min read

Assemblyman Vince Fong will complete former Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s term after defeating Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux in Tuesday’s runoff election for California’s 20th Congressional District.

Fong, R-Bakersfield, will serve in his former boss’ seat for about seven months — and potentially longer, depending on the outcome of November’s election.

The Associated Press called the race for Fong at 8:17 p.m. Pacific time on Tuesday. He had 60.5% of the votes with an estimated 83% of them counted, per the AP. Boudreaux, also a Republican, had 39.5% of the votes.

Fong was McCarthy’s chosen successor in the area that has been represented by powerful GOP congressmen for more than four decades.

McCarthy left Congress in December two months after his ouster as Speaker of the House. Speaker was a role he long coveted and held for nine months.

McCarthy won the seat in 2006 ahead of the retirement of his former boss, retiring Rep. Bill Thomas, then chairman of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, which writes legislation on tax policy, trade, Social Security and other big issues. Thomas had endorsed McCarthy.

Fong worked for both. He served as McCarthy’s district director for almost a decade and began his political career as an aide to Thomas, who was first elected to Congress in 1978.

In Sacramento, Fong has represented the area that’s now the 32nd Assembly District since 2016 and is the top Republican on the powerful budget committee. He’ll resign his seat to serve in Congress.

Boudreaux, 57, has been Tulare County Sheriff for over a decade, having started in law enforcement there as a cadet when he was 19. He is currently president of the California State Sheriffs’ Association.

The two Republicans are expected to face each other again in the Nov. 5 general election for a two-year term to begin in January 2025.

Tonight’s result was expected. Fong had the support of McCarthy allies and his home base is in Kern County, where most of the voters in California’s 20th live.

California’s 20th is the state’s most heavily GOP congressional district, where 47% of registered voters are Republican and 27% are Democrats. It covers parts of Kern, Kings, Fresno and Tulare counties.

The May 21 runoff was expected to have low turnout. By Monday, less than 15% of mail-in ballots had been returned, according to California’s secretary of state.

Mail-in ballots postmarked and sent on or before Election Day that are delivered by May 28 will be counted. California’s secretary of state must certify election results by or on June 28.

But Fong can be sworn in far sooner than that deadline, even within a week, if California’s secretary of state confirms there is a member-elect in a letter to the House Clerk that quickly to start the process.

Fong will boost the GOP’s razor-thin majority in the House of Representatives.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • What Happens if Trump is Convicted in NY Trial?

    Here's what would happen if Trump is convicted in the New York case, from whether he can still run for President to if he will go to jail.

  • Trump pitch to oil companies turns off two-thirds of likely voters, poll finds

    Broad majorities of voters aren’t happy with Trump’s apparent offer of a quid pro quo to oil companies, a poll from an advocacy group has found. Almost 6 in 10 likely voters surveyed — 58 percent — said they were “concerned” about a second Trump term after hearing about the former president’s reported offer to undo broad…

  • Trump lashes out after DOJ reveals classified documents were found in ex-president’s bedroom at Mar-a-Lago

    The former president, in a typically loud post on his social media platform Truth Social, claimed that FBI agents had been authorized to use ‘deadly force’ during the raid of his Florida property

  • Trump Roasted For 'Amazing Lie' In Courthouse Speech

    MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle said Trump's claim about the area surrounding the courthouse was "categorically FALSE."

  • Arizona AG Details 'Remarkable' Way They Located Rudy Giuliani To Serve Him

    “I think he might have been a little bit surprised," said Kris Mayes.

  • Ukrainian gunners finally get shells to stop Russians near Kharkiv

    Ukrainian servicemen operating a howitzer in Kharkiv region near the Russian border work around the clock to stop an incursion by Moscow's troops, and they are finally getting the shells to do it. Ukraine's defenders were hamstrung for months by shortages of artillery shells and other weapons as U.S. Congress held up billions of dollars worth of military aid. As the lawmakers in Washington argued, Russia's forces pressed their advantage on the frontlines, pushing forward on the eastern front.

  • Special counsel suspected additional obstruction effort by Trump in classified docs case

    Special counsel Jack Smith appears to have suspected additional efforts by former President Donald Trump to obstruct the government's investigation of his handling of classified documents, a newly unsealed court filing revealed Tuesday. The opinion was released as an exhibit in filings responding to Trump's efforts to have the case dismissed, ahead of two hearings Wednesday related to Trump aide Walt Nauta's efforts to dismiss the related charges against him. Trump pleaded not guilty last June to 37 criminal counts related to his handling of classified materials after leaving the White House, after prosecutors said he repeatedly refused to return hundreds of documents containing classified information ranging from U.S. nuclear secrets to the nation's defense capabilities, and took steps to thwart the government's efforts to get the documents back.

  • Trump Hilariously Claims He ‘Doesn’t Freeze!’ in Viral Gaffe Pushback

    Carlos Barria/ReutersDonald Trump came out swinging Monday morning, pushing back on claims that he froze up during a speech over the weekend and asserting that an apparent mishap involving a wobbly podium was, in fact, a stunning feat of his physical talents.On his Truth Social platform, the GOP’s presumptive presidential nominee first took issue with the way his lengthy mid-speech pause at the National Rifle Association convention Saturday had been made out to be an unintentional gaffe. He said

  • Al Sharpton Dares Trump To Make 1 Particular Veep Selection After Abraham Lincoln Remark

    Trump once again compared himself to the slavery-abolishing Lincoln, but "Morning Joe" clapped back hard.

  • Fact Check: This Is Supposedly a Real Pic of Trump Serving in the Military. We Looked Into It

    "A disgusting example of stolen valor," one Reddit user commented.

  • Trump's social media account shares a campaign video with a headline about a 'unified Reich'

    NEW YORK (AP) — A video posted to Donald Trump's account on his social media network Monday included references to a “unified Reich” among hypothetical news headlines if he wins the election in November. The headline appears among messages flashing across the screen such as “Trump wins!!” and “Economy booms!” Other headlines appear to be references to World War I. The word “Reich” is often largely associated with Nazi Germany’s Third Reich, though the references in the video Trump shared appear

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene claps back at Crockett with workout video: ‘My body is built and strong’

    ‘Yes my body is built and strong NOT with nips, tucks, plastic, or silicone, but through a healthy lifestyle,’ Georgia Republican says

  • George Conway hits Trump for ‘amazing lie’ about courthouse security

    Conservative attorney George Conway said Monday that former President Trump’s description of the security outside the Manhattan courthouse is an “amazing lie.” In remarks to reporters on Monday, Trump compared the scene outside the courthouse — where his hush money criminal trial is taking place — to Fort Knox. “Outside looks like it’s supposed to…

  • Judge in Trump's hush money trial threatened to remove witness from court for behavior on stand

    NEW YORK (AP) — The judge in Donald Trump's hush money trial cleared the courtroom of reporters Monday and then threatened to remove the defense's witness from the trial altogether because of his behavior on the stand, which included making comments under his breath and rolling his eyes, a court transcript showed. Judge Juan M. Merchan told Robert Costello, a former federal prosecutor, that his conduct during testimony was contemptuous. Costello aggravated Merchan repeatedly in part by continuin

  • Local TV Station Catches Donald Trump In A Lie About 'Never Coming Back'

    Minnesota's KSTP juxtaposed the former president's fresh denial to a reporter with what he actually said.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Imagines Donald Trump's Speech At Barron's Graduation And It's A Wild One

    It ends on a chilling note.

  • Opinion: Nobody Is Buying SCOTUS Justice Samuel Alito’s Excuses

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyListen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.After it was revealed that an upside down American flag was spotted outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito in the days leading up to President Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021, the longtime jurist had several chances to correct the record on why, exactly, a symbol favored by right-wing extremists to signal their false belief th

  • Egypt changed terms of Gaza ceasefire deal presented to Hamas, surprising negotiators, sources say

    Egyptian intelligence quietly changed the terms of a ceasefire proposal that Israel had already signed off on earlier this month, ultimately scuttling a deal that could have released Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and set a pathway to temporarily end the fighting in Gaza, according to three people familiar with the discussions.

  • US says it was 'unable' to provide Iran assistance after helicopter crash

    The United States on Monday said it had been unable, due largely to logistical reasons, to accept an Iranian request for assistance following a helicopter crash over the weekend that killed President Ebrahim Raisi, as Washington offered its condolences. The rare request from Iran, which views the United States and Israel as its main adversaries, was disclosed by the State Department at a news briefing.

  • Another Russian exodus: Many who fled to Turkey move on again

    Tens of thousands of Russians who fled to Turkey after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine have moved on to other countries in the last year, squeezed by residency issues and soaring costs, according to data and interviews, including with nine Russian citizens. When the war began in February 2022, Turkey, Russia's Black Sea neighbour and a NATO member, emerged as a magnet for Russians, especially its largest city Istanbul and the Mediterranean resort of Antalya.