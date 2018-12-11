Vince Staples Announces Dates for Smile, You're on Camera Tour

After we put 2018 in the ground and look ahead, we'll be almost immediately comforted by the imminence of a new Vince Staples tour.

The Smile, You're on Camera Tour lasts two months and is set to feature support from Buddy and JPEGMAFIA. If you somehow haven't caught the Staples live experience yet, now's the time to remedy that. Below, grab the dates (* for Buddy, ** for JPEGMAFIA) and official tour flyer. Ticket info can be found here. Sales begin Friday.

Feb. 1 Tucson, AZ Rialto *

Feb. 2 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren *

Feb. 4 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater *

Feb. 6 Dallas, TX House of Blues *

Feb. 8 Austin, TX Emo's *

Feb. 9 San Antonio, TX Aztec Theatre *

Feb. 10 Houston, TX House of Blues *

Feb. 12 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle *

Feb. 13 Tampa, FL The RITZ Ybor *

Feb. 14 Fort Lauderdale, FL Revolution *

Feb. 15 Orlando, FL Plaza Live *

Feb. 18 Norfolk, VA Norva *

Feb. 19 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore *

Feb. 21 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom *

Feb. 22 Washington DC 9:30 Club *

Feb. 25 Boston, MA House of Blues *

Feb. 26 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall *

Feb. 28 Montreal, QC Mtelus *

Mar. 1 Ithaca, NY State Theatre **

Mar. 2 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall **

Mar. 3 London, ON London Music Hall **

Mar. 5 Toronto, ON Rebel **

Mar. 6 Cleveland, OH Agora **

Mar. 8 Cincinnati, OH Bogart's **

Mar. 9 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe **

Mar. 10 Detroit, MI Royal Oak **

Mar. 12 Chicago, IL The Riv **

Mar. 15 Milwaukee, WI The Rave **

Mar. 16 Saint Paul, MN Palace Theatre **

Mar. 18 Denver, CO The Ogden **

Mar. 22 Vancouver, BC Harbour Convention Center **

Mar. 23 Portland, OR Roseland **

Mar. 25 Seattle, WA Showbox Sodo **

Mar. 29 Oakland, CA Fox Theater **

Mar. 30 Los Angeles, CA The Novo **

Apr. 2 San Diego, CA The Observatory North Park *

Apr. 3 Pomona, CA Fox Theater *

SAVE YOUR CHILD SUPPORT ITS TOUR TIME pic.twitter.com/KUzWL85Cf7 — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) December 11, 2018

While the fan-dedicated FM! project is only just over a month old, Staples recently revealed he has another four albums ready to go. During a panel discussion at this year's ComplexCon with Snoop Dogg and Pierce Simpson, Staples teased that something new could be out in January followed quickly by even more new music in June. Nothing further, at least officially, has been announced.

