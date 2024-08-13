Vince Vaughn makes rare appearance with children at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Vince Vaughn may be a Walk of Fame-certified star, but the role of dad remains No. 1.

The SAG-nominated actor was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday. In a rare appearance, Vaughn and wife Kyla Weber were joined by their children Locklyn, 13, and Vernon, 11.

Vaughn, who wore a charcoal suit with a white tee and sneakers, posed alongside Weber and their children in front of his newly minted star. Locklyn kept it simple in a white sun dress, while brother Vernon – who held a plaque of Vaughn's star – donned a crisp navy-blue suit.

Vince Vaughn, right, poses with his wife Kyla Weber, left, and children Locklyn Kyla Vaughn, center left, and Vernon Lindsay Vaughn during the Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony honoring Vaughn on Aug. 12, 2024, in Hollywood, California.

During his speech at the ceremony, Vaughn gave his "beautiful wife" Weber a sweet shoutout for her support.

"So glad that you're with me on this now," he said. "I'm so grateful for you and for these beautiful kids and for all the laughter that we share together."

Vaughn and Weber married in 2010. They reportedly welcomed daughter Locklyn in December 2010, followed by son Vernon in 2013.

The Damon girls: Matt Damon's 4 daughters make rare appearance at 'The Instigators' premiere

The "Wedding Crashers" star also paid tribute to his children and their impact on his life in his Walk of Fame speech.

"As much as all this means, Vernon and Locklyn, you guys really do need to know that you guys are the most important thing in the world to me," Vaughn said.

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt at the Tony Awards: Angelina Jolie walks red carpet with daughter

"You’re not as lucrative. You don’t give me access to the kind of stuff that this kind of thing does," he later joked.

"But with that all being said, you guys are the most important and I love you both very much. It’s great to have you guys with me."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Vince Vaughn joined by children at Hollywood Walk of Fame: See photos