What would you do with a vintage SkyTrain car? TransLink is looking for proposals

A Mark 1 Skytrain is pictured along the Expo Line in Vancouver in November 2019. Around 150 trains are reaching their end of life, according to TransLink, which is seeking proposals for what to do with them.
A Mark 1 Skytrain is pictured along the Expo Line in Vancouver in November 2019. Around 150 trains are reaching their end of life, according to TransLink, which is seeking proposals for what to do with them. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)

Metro Vancouver's transit authority is seeking inventive proposals for what to do with 150 vintage SkyTrain cars that are reaching their end of life.

The Mark 1 SkyTrain cars — with their distinctive white, red and blue design— were introduced in 1986, when the SkyTrain system first came online during Expo 86. They still run on the region's Expo Line.

Over the next two years, though, they're going to be fully replaced with the newer Mark 5 variants, according to regional transit authority TransLink, which has put out a request for information for what to do with the retro trains.

Thor Diakow, a TransLink spokesperson, said the authority is looking for anyone with the capability to move the SkyTrain cars and who has an innovative idea for what to do with them.

The Mark 1 SkyTrains were first introduced in 1986, when the SkyTrain system first came online.
The Mark 1 SkyTrains were first introduced in 1986, when the SkyTrain system first came online.

The Mark 1 SkyTrain cars were introduced in 1986, when the SkyTrain system first came online. (Nick Allen/CBC)

"We're looking for input from interested community organizations, municipalities, developers, individuals, who can submit proposals, innovative ideas for how they think these Mark 1 Trains should be retired," he told CBC News.

"Community-driven ones, obviously, would be very beneficial, but there's no idea too small or too big," he added.

Diakow said that, across the world, old transit vehicles have been repurposed for community displays, playgrounds, art installations, museums — and even artificial reefs.

He added that the successful bidder will have to be able to move the trains from the TransLink operations and maintenance centre.

"There's a lot of SkyTrain fans in the city and they get very excited when they're on a Mark 1, because it is a historic vehicle," Diakow said.

"It is really part of the region's history and harkens back to a time when things were a little bit simpler, perhaps, and the city was very different."

Andy Igel said that he had seen a range of uses for old train cars, and suggested that they could be used for housing.
Andy Igel said that he had seen a range of uses for old train cars, and suggested that they could be used for housing.

Andy Igel says he has seen a range of uses for old train cars, and suggested they could be used for housing. (Nick Allen/CBC)

CBC News went to Stadium-Chinatown SkyTrain station on Friday to see if riders had ideas of their own for the Mark 1 vehicles.

"I've seen the old decommissioned dining cars become a thing. Housing is always a necessity in the city," said rider Andy Igel, who added his young son would probably love for the cars to be put in a playground.

The request for information is open until Dec. 6 of this year, and TransLink says applications will reopen at a later date once more trains are retired from service.

