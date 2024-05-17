Vintage StarTracks: This Time in 1981, See Patti LuPone, Chaka Khan and More Stars

Find out what the biggest stars of the '80s were up to with throwback photos from Hollywood's bygone era

Lee Pearce/Fairfax Media via Getty Patti LuPone in 1981

Hollywood's biggest names were out and about at this time 43 years ago.

Mid-May 1981 saw celebs stepping out for A-list events, royal appearances and promotional pressers around the world. Patti LuPone was poised to star in Evita down under, while Jack Nicholson and Jessica Lange previewed a new film in Cannes. In the States, Chaka Khan, Ozzy Osbourne and Johnny Cash performed for adoring fans, while across the pond Prince Charles made appearances with fiancée Lady Diana Spencer and mom Queen Elizabeth II.

Travel back in time to see what the hottest stars of the decade were up to during the peak of spring in 1981.

Every Woman

Paul Natkin/Getty Chaka Khan in 1981

Hot off the release of her third solo album, What Cha' Gonna Do for Me, Chaka Khan performed live at the Park West in Chicago.

Tiny Victory

Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Tiny Archibald in 1981

Pro baller Tiny Archibald and the Boston Celtics celebrated their NBA Championship win in Boston.

A Royal Engagement

James Gray/Daily Mail/Shutterstock Lady Diana Spencer and Prince Charles in 1981

Months after announcing their engagement Lady Diana Spencer and Prince Charles visited the village of Tetbury in Gloucestershire, England.

Home Sweet Home

Paul Harris/Getty William Shatner in 1981

Star Trek star William Shatner posed on the balcony of his home in L.A.'s Sherman Oaks neighborhood.

You Must Love Me

Lee Pearce/Fairfax Media via Getty Patti LuPone in 1981

Tony winner Patti LuPone appeared at a press conference at Her Majesty's Theatre in Melbourne ahead of taking over the role of Eva Perón in the original Australian production of Evita.

Star Power

Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch/Alamy Henry Winkler and wife Stacey Weitzman in 1981

Happy Days star Henry Winkler beamed alongside wife Stacey Weitzman while receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Fashion Forward

Roxanne Lowit/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Brooke Shields (right) with mom Teri Shields in 1981

Ahead of the release of 1981's Endless Love, 15-year-old star Brooke Shields attended an event at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City with mom Teri Shields.

Colour Guard

Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II in 1981

Prince Charles wore a Guardsman's uniform alongside his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, for the Presentation of Colours to the First Battalion of the Welsh Regiment, at Windsor Castle.

'Kahn' Artist

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Madeline Kahn in 1981

Madeline Kahn looked fabulous at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York City, where the Friars Club was honoring Burt Reynolds as "Entertainer of the Year."

Kings of Comedy

Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty George Carlin, Richard Pryor and Johnny Carson in 1981

Comedians George Carlin and Richard Pryor had host Johnny Carson in stitches on an episode of The Tonight Show.

Hello, Chicago!

Paul Natkin/Getty Ozzy Osbourne in 1981

Ozzy Osbourne rocked hard onstage at Chicago's Aragon Ballroom during a stop on his "Blizzard of Ozz" tour.

Proud Papa

Ebet Roberts/Redferns/Getty Johnny Cash (right) with daughter Cindy Cash in 1981

Johnny Cash and daughter Cindy Cash made sweet music together live onstage at The Ritz in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

Pucker Up

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Danny DeVito in 1981

Danny DeVito mugged for the camera while filming an episode of Taxi.

Flash Mob

RAPH GATTI/AFP via Getty Jack Nicholson and Jessica Lange in 1981

Photographers clambered for pics of Jack Nicholson and Jessica Lange during a press conference for their film The Postman Always Rings Twice at the Cannes Film Festival.

Say 'Cleese'

Mirrorpix/Courtesy Everett John Cleese (right) with wife Barbara Trentham in 1981

British comedian John Cleese and wife Barbara Trentham looked casual and cozy as they flashed smiles for the camera.

Smiling Through It

Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Billie Jean King and Barbara Walters in 1981

Billie Jean King smiled alongside Barbara Walters during an episode of ABC's 20/20 in which the tennis champ discussed her affair with another woman for the first time.

Coming Up Roses

Europa Press via Getty Grace Kelly, Princess of Monaco, in 1981

Grace Kelly, Princess of Monaco, took some time to smell the roses during a visit to Spain.

Raise a Cup

Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Anders Kallur (center) in 1981

New York Islanders players Wayne Merrick, Stefan Persson, Anders Kallur and Canadian John Tonelli celebrated the team's Stanley Cup win.

Sail Away

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Jenilee Harrison in 1981

Jenilee Harrison took a break from playing Cindy Snow on Three's Company for some windsurfing.

Barrel of Laughs

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Alan Alda with his family in 1981

Alan Alda appeared to be having a blast, yucking it up with daughters Beatrice and Eve Alda in N.Y.C.

