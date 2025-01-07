Viola Davis' 2025 Golden Globes Dress Was the Chicest Re-Wear

Viola Davis shows how re-wearing outfits on the awards circuit remains chic and sustainable.

At the 2025 Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, the EGOT winner stepped out on the red carpet in a black sequined Gucci dress — the same ensemble she wore two months ago at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in November 2024.

The black sequined gown features a V-neckline with a stripe effect created by the sequins across her bodice. The skirt of the sheath gown matched the bodice with a striped design.

The Woman King actress appeared at the 82nd Golden Globes to celebrate the Cecil B. DeMille Award she accepted at the Golden Gala on Friday, Jan. 3.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Viola Davis on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

On Sunday, Davis accessorized the dress with some more color. While she wore a black striped cape that draped across her shoulders and created the illusion of sleeves in November, this time, her cape and skirt alternated between the colors of the rainbow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davis accessorized with custom Swarovski earrings that fell to her collarbone.

Related: Viola Davis on Evolving Beauty Standards: 'Who We Are Beyond Male Desirability' (Exclusive)

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Viola Davis on November 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

After the Golden Globes, she posted a series of photos of her look to Instagram. “My Golden Globes Look 🖤💜💛🩷💚🖤,” Davis wrote. “A revelatory evening. I see my 'legacy' more clearly than ever. I'm...inspired. Thank you Golden Globes for this honor. It has sparked a flame ❤️❤️🙏🏿.”

She also credited her glam team for their work, including stylist Elizabeth Stewart, hairstylist Jamika Wilson, makeup artist Sergio López-Rivera and manicurist Julie Kandalec.

Gilbert Flores//GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Viola Davis on January 3, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

Related: Viola Davis Recalls Her Journey to Acting in Powerful Cecil B. DeMille Globes Speech: 'I Just Wanted to Be Somebody'

Stewart told Vogue ahead of the ceremony that Davis would re-wear the Gucci gown. “When we actually tried it with everyone from Gucci there in the room Viola loved it and said something like, ‘I would wear this a thousand times!’ ”

ADVERTISEMENT

“While in our first Gucci fitting we all immediately started dreaming,” Stewart said. “What if she did wear it again? How would [Gucci creative director] Sabato [De Sarno] make a great dress even greater?”

“A rainbow is a symbol of hope and happiness in a dark time. Very meaningful for Viola who never does anything without purpose,” Stewart continued. “The dramatic, bold but classic style made me feel like I was stepping into the woman I’ve always been….and dreamed of being.”

“We wouldn’t have thought to rewear it so soon but with Viola receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes, we realized what a perfect choice this would be,” the celebrity stylist said. “I think sustainability is what we should all be striving for, in any small way we can, and the fashion world, with its visibility and impact, has an opportunity to help lead the charge."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Davis wasn’t the only celebrity Stewart styled to re-wear a designer look at the 2025 Golden Globes. Cate Blanchett stepped out on the red carpet in the same custom gold Louis Vuitton gown she wore eight months ago at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2024.

Read the original article on People