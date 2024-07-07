Viola Davis Shares Rare Photo of Her ‘Soon to Be 14-Year-Old’ Daughter Genesis

"Love her soooo much," the EGOT winner wrote in the caption of her Instagram post

Viola Davis/Instagram Viola Davis and her daughter Genesis

Viola Davis is preparing to celebrate her daughter’s birthday!

On Saturday, July 6, the Oscar winner, 58, shared a sweet photo of herself and her 13-year-old daughter, Genesis, on Instagram.

"Me and my soon to be 14 yr old. Love her soooo much," Davis captioned the post, in a nod to Genesis' upcoming birthday on Wednesday, July 10.

In the photo, the actress is wearing a pair of stylish straight-leg jeans in a light wash and a cropped black zip-up sweater. She accessorized her look with white platform sneakers, several neutral-colored bracelets and a head wrap in multiple shades of green.

Meanwhile, Genesis is rocking beige cargo pants and a black tank top with black sneakers. She has red and black braids that are pulled into two ponytails.

Davis has her arm wrapped around her daughter as they pose together for the snapshot in a kitchen.

Several celebrities chimed in on the post. Davis’ How to Get Away with Murder costar Jack Falahee commented, "Hbd g!" to the teen, and actress Octavia Spencer wrote, "She’s as tall as you," to the proud mother.

ABC journalist Deborah Roberts commented, "Genesis. So grown up. So beautiful!" and actress Tracie Thoms expressed shock at how fast time has passed, writing, “Wow!!! But…she was JUST little!!”

Davis welcomed her daughter, who was born in 2010, via adoption in October 2011 with her husband, Julius Tennon.

Robin L Marshall/Getty Viola Davis and her daughter Genesis

In an April interview with PEOPLE, the EGOT winner opened up about the self-love advice she's given her teenage daughter.

"What I tell my daughter right now is, 'Genesis, you are the love of your life,' " Davis said. "You have to start right now to have a radical love affair with yourself, to be in touch with your inner voice, what you like, what you don't like, what's crossing the boundaries, and you honor that. And through that, that is the seed where everything grows."

The Woman King actress continued: "No one ever told me that. No one ever told me that I was the love of my life. I just counted myself out. If I have to be small in order to build up a relationship, I'll make myself small. If I have to sacrifice my needs for others — that's a big one for women, we are considered stronger when we sacrifice our needs. I said, 'Genesis, no, do not do that. You are the love of your life, you and you alone.' "



