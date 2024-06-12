Violence against children hit 'extreme levels' in 2023, UN warns

Violence against children reached "extreme levels" in armed conflicts — particularly in Gaza and Sudan — in 2023, a UN report has found.

"I am appalled by the dramatic increase in grave violations," wrote Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in the "Children in Armed Conflict" annual report, which has yet to be published but was seen by AFP.

Due for release on Thursday, the report warns of a 21 percent increase in grave violations against children in 2023 – totalling 30,705 verified violations.

They included 5,301 killings, 6,348 injuries, 8,655 instances of child recruitment and use in conflicts, 5,205 denials of humanitarian access and 4,356 kidnappings.

"We've never verified so many violations against children as last year," said a senior UN official speaking on condition of anonymity.

The UN blacklisted the Sudanese army as well as the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for "the killing and maiming of children, and for attacks on schools and hospitals".

Also added to the blacklist were Hamas and the armed wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad for the 7 October attack on Israel, as well as the Israeli army for its retaliatory campaign against Hamas in Gaza.

