Violence, cyber attacks among top election concerns
A Department of Homeland Security analysis named threats of violence and cyber attacks among its top 2024 election concerns.
A Department of Homeland Security analysis named threats of violence and cyber attacks among its top 2024 election concerns.
Attorney Roberta Kaplan said former President Donald Trump threw papers across a table and stormed off during a deposition at Mar-a-Lago after learning that his legal team had agreed to provide her lunch.
“I’m not surprised that Trump is looking for appellate representation," Ty Cobb told CNN's Erin Burnett.
It's actually refreshing to see some old-school political payback play out.
The congresswoman is going viral for saying the Founding Fathers intended "impeachment to be used to deal with the commission of 'in-dick-table' crimes."
From the sands of Kuwait to the fields of Ukraine, the forgotten M-84s are rolling toward a new frontline.
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) assigned Trump homework after the former president described the bipartisan border security bill as "betrayal of America."
Journalist David Ehrlich called the ‘Big Bang Theory’ star’s post ‘truly some of the most demented s*** I’ve ever seen on this or any website’
The Trump-aligned congresswoman skewered her beleaguered right-wing colleague.
Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) speculated Friday that President Biden’s staff is keeping him from taking executive action to stem the flow of migrants on the southern border. “He knows that he has the authority. We’ve documented it for him. I’ve read to him the law myself — to the president. Read him the provisions of…
(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban escalated a standoff with Western allies over Sweden’s NATO accession after a senior US lawmaker called for potential sanctions against the lone holdout.Most Read from BloombergMeta’s $197 Billion Surge Is Biggest in Stock-Market HistoryDonald Trump Loses London Case Against Ex-MI6 Spy Over Kremlin DossierA $560 Billion Property Warning Hits Banks From NY to TokyoThe Most Popular Man in Ukraine Has Become a Problem for ZelenskiyStock Bull Run
The Republican presidential candidate, who previously voted for Donald Trump twice, calls Joe Biden an "Obama 2.0" The post Nikki Haley Blames Barack Obama for Race, Gender ‘Division’ in America: ‘People Felt Like They Were Being Put in Camps’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
It's all about "tit-for-tat actions", apparently.
The overall strength of the Russian occupation forces on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson and Zaporizhzhya oblasts is estimated to be over 70,000 personnel with hundreds of weaponry and equipment, the spokesperson of the Southern Defense Forces Natalia Humeniuk said on the national television on Feb. 2.
Special counsel Jack Smith's team has questioned several witnesses about a closet and a so-called "hidden room" inside former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago that the FBI didn't check while searching the estate in August 2022, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. As described to ABC News, the line of questioning in several interviews ahead of Trump's indictment last year on classified document charges suggests that -- long after the FBI seized dozens of boxes and more than 100 documents marked classified from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate -- Smith's team was trying to determine if there might still be more classified documents there.
A senior Ukrainian Air Force official refused an offer from two Australians to receive 41 of the country’s decommissioned F/A-18 Hornet fighters, bluntly stating that "we do not need your flying trash," reported the Australian Financial Review on Jan. 30.
Strikes against the Belbek airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea were routine tactical aviation operations, Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said on Feb.1.
LONDON (AP) — A judge in London on Thursday threw out a lawsuit by former U.S. President Donald Trump accusing a former British spy of making “shocking and scandalous claims” that were false and harmed his reputation. Judge Karen Steyn said the case Trump filed against Orbis Business Intelligence should be dismissed. “There are no compelling reasons to allow the claim to proceed to trial,” she said. The ruling comes as Trump is the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination whi
(Bloomberg) -- Angry farmers robbed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban of a good night’s sleep and, in the process, may have helped unlock the funds Ukraine says it needs to keep its war-torn economy going.Most Read from BloombergDonald Trump Loses London Case Against Ex-MI6 Spy Over Kremlin DossierMeta’s $197 Billion Surge Is Biggest in Stock-Market HistoryA $560 Billion Property Warning Hits Banks From NY to TokyoThe Most Popular Man in Ukraine Has Become a Problem for ZelenskiyStock Bull R
The Republican presidential candidate hits out at her rival in blunt remarks.
Biden's 2024 campaign pulls no punches with the 60-second spot.