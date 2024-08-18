Violence prompts curfew for everyone on Manitoba First Nation, Indigenous group says

An organization representing Indigenous peoples in Manitoba says a First Nation in the northern part of the province is imposing a curfew for all residents following a night of stabbings in the community.

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak says in a statement that its grand chief stands with O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation Chief Shirley Ducharme and her council in their declaration of a state of emergency.

RCMP say one stabbing victim was taken to Thompson, Man., with non-life-threatening injuries and a suspect was arrested, while another person was treated at the community's nursing station for a reported stab injury to their hand.

The statement from MKO says that based on advice from RCMP and the community nurse in charge, the First Nation will enforce a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for everyone under 18, and midnight to 6 a.m. for adults for the next few weeks.

It says the purpose is to stabilize community safety after what it calls "several violent activities" this year.

The statement says a community checkstop is also planned to search for drugs, alcohol and potential weapons while the curfew is in effect.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 17, 2024.

The Canadian Press