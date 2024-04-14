'Violent Actions That Are Unspeakable': Australian PM Speaks About Deadly Stabbing Incident at Sydney Shopping Center

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese praised the bravery of “ordinary Australians” who rushed to help after a mass stabbing at Bondi Junction shopping center left seven people including the attacker dead on April 13.

Joel Cauchi was shot dead by police after he killed five women and one man in the attack on Saturday.

“The events of yesterday have shocked the nation…with violent actions that are unspeakable and really just beyond comprehension,” Albanese told media on Sunday morning.

“That bravery was quite extraordinary that we saw yesterday.”

“We also give thanks to our police and emergency services. The wonderful inspector who ran in to danger by herself and removed the threat that was there to others without thinking about the risk to herself.”

NSW Police Officer Amy Scott fatally shot Cauchi after she told him to put his weapon down and he charged at her with a knife, local media reported. Credit: Anthony Albanese via Storyful