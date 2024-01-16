Violent Storm Causes Damage in Perth, Cuts Power to Thousands

A sudden and severe storm brought torrential rain, large hail, and violent winds to Perth, Western Australia, on Tuesday, January 16, causing damage to homes and cutting power to thousands of people.

The storm arrived amid a heat wave and caused the temperature to drop from 41 degrees Celsius (105.8 Fahrenheit) to around 26 Celsius (78.8 Fahrenheit) in just 40 minutes, 9News reported.

Rick Darlow, whose home in the Perth hills was damaged by a fallen tree, told 9News he had been concerned about the wildfire risk and had not been “thinking that this could happen.”

This timelapse video captured by another Perth hills resident, Rob Grieves, shows storm clouds rolling in, and a second video shows flash flooding on a road in the area.

Electricity supplier Western Power said it received “multiple hazard reports from damaging winds, lightning strikes, and heavy rainfall across the eastern suburbs” and said around 33,000 customers were without power Credit: Rob Grieves via Storyful