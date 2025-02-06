'Violent' Storm Destroys Hundreds of Displacement Tents in Gaza

A violent storm struck Gaza on Thursday, February 6, destroying hundreds of tents in displacement camps, officials said.

A spokesperson for the Gaza City municipality told Al Jazeera that the city lacked the resources to assist residents, with sewage and rainwater flooding many tents and shelters.

Footage captured by Ibrahim Abu Abdulaziz shows strong winds battering displacement tents. In text overlaid on the video, he described the storm as having “torn everything apart.”

The Palestinian Meteorology Department said a low-pressure system would bring “a noticeable drop in temperatures,” heavy rain showers, and strong gusts of wind. Gusts of up to 80 km/h (50 mph) were predicted by the Israel Meteorological Service. Credit: Ibrahim Abu Abdulaziz via Storyful