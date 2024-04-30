Viral post mistakes aluminum guidelines on IV feeding for vaccine limit | Fact check

The claim: Chart shows aluminum levels in vaccines are high enough to kill an infant

An April 20 Facebook post (direct link, archive link) shares the story of an infant in Maine who died less than two days after getting a round of routine vaccines.

“Autopsy Confirms Infant Died From Over-Vaccination,” reads the start of the post, which then recaps the child’s final days and his parents’ efforts to identify a cause for his death.

It goes on to claim a toxicology report showed toxic levels of aluminum in the child's system and includes a chart that purports to show the levels of aluminum in common vaccines, ranging from 225 micrograms to 850 micrograms per dose. The chart includes a line asserting the Food and Drug Administration's "safe limit" for aluminum is 25 micrograms for the average 2-month-old infant.

The post was shared more than 8,000 times in 10 days.

Our rating: False

The FDA limit referenced in the post has nothing to do with vaccination. It shows the amount of aluminum allowed in intravenously administered nutrition for infants and people with kidney issues, which is far lower than what is considered safe in a vaccine.

Aluminum safety in vaccines is well-documented

The chart in the post is attempting to compare two different types of aluminum content − that found in vaccines and that found in IV nutrition.

The 25 mcg limit cited for an average 2-month-old infant comes from draft guidelines for parenteral nutrition for premature infants and others with impaired kidney function, as USA TODAY previously reported.

Dr. Taison Bell, a UVA Health specialist in infectious diseases and critical care medicine, previously told USA TODAY that such guidelines are completely irrelevant to what is safe in vaccines because the substances have different purposes, methods of administration and absorption rates.

Federal regulations set the limit of aluminum in vaccines at 1.25 milligrams per dose. All the amounts listed on the chart in the post are below that level. Additionally, the amount can be no more than what data shows is needed to cause the desired immune response without health impacts. Aluminum salts are used in vaccines to stimulate a stronger immune response to a vaccine and are regularly studied, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The post is also wrong in its claim that an infant died from "over-vaccination," according to the Maine Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

Lindsey Chasteen, a spokesperson for the medical examiner, confirmed her office investigated a death in October 2022 that lined up with details of the post. She said the office conducted additional testing the family requested, though she couldn't divulge results since it is considered “private testing” and is done at the family’s expense.

“Retired Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Mark Flomenbaum did review the private testing results, including the aluminum finding, and did not feel the finding was contributory given the circumstances of the death,” she wrote in an email.

Aluminum safety in vaccines is well-documented

The Facebook post revolves around the idea that aluminum in vaccines can accumulate in the body and harm infants, a persistent claim among those who question the safety of vaccines – and the use of aluminum in vaccines in particular. The reality is that more than a decade of research shows the aluminum used in shots is safe and does not accumulate in dangerous amounts, as USA TODAY previously reported.

That research includes:

A 2011 paper showing that infants following the recommended vaccination schedule have “significantly less” aluminum exposure than limits deemed safe by the CDC.

A 2015 paper that endorses identifying and developing new adjuvants beyond aluminum salts, while still recognizing they have been demonstrated safe.

A 2018 paper showing the aluminum levels in children’s hair, a measure of how much is in the body, are not affected by whether they are vaccinated.

A 2019 American Academy of Pediatrics review of potential health issues that states researchers rejected claims of other specific conditions purportedly caused by aluminum in vaccines.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media user who shared the claim for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

