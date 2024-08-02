Viral TikTok passport trend could land you in trouble at the airport

Let’s face it - a passport picture is very rarely one that you are excited to show off to anyone. It is often a picture of you looking unhappy, as you have to follow rules not to smile.

They are rarely flattering, but a new TikTok trend hoping to change all that could land you in a spot of bother if you were hoping to jet off this summer.

There is a new viral trend that sees people going the extra mile to capture themselves in the best possible light to get a passport photo to be proud of. However, travel experts are warning those doing that to be super careful, as it you could run into trouble at passport control.

Videos show people getting their make-up professionally done before having their photo taken, or using a ring light to capture themselves in the most flattering light possible.

One TikTok user, Amelia Marni, even had a friend move around a torch while having her picture snapped in the hope of getting the best shot.

She wrote: “POV, You want a hot passport pic”, before later doing another TikTok showing off the result:

And others have also joined in on the fun, using tripods and lighting.

Some even played with make-up choices and elaborate hairstyles to look their best.

However, experts have warned people could end up in trouble if their enhanced passport picture actually does not look like them at all in real life.

Gemma Brown, Head of Product at Travel Republic warned: “It’s important to remember that the reason for a passport photo is to provide a clear and accurate visual identification of you. Most people do feel embarrassed of their ID images, however, they are a security measure to help prevent fraud, keep borders safe, and ensure easy recognition of travelers’ identity.”

She also said that engaging the images used in passports could possibly “slow down the process of verification checks at the airport because you look too different in person from the photo at hand”.