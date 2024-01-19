Viral TikToker supports Ohio bill to protect ‘kidfluencers’ from exploitation
A popular TikToker is supporting a new bill introduced to the Ohio House, one that aims to create 'kidfluencer' labor laws to protect children from financial exploitation.
A popular TikToker is supporting a new bill introduced to the Ohio House, one that aims to create 'kidfluencer' labor laws to protect children from financial exploitation.
A pair of cases now before the court could hobble the ability of federal agencies to set regulations.
The European Commission has rebuked Germany for unilaterally pledging £6 billion in aid for Ukraine in the latest twist in a row between Paris and Berlin over support for Kyiv.
Hunter Biden’s art gallery dealer told House investigators that the president’s son initially requested to know who bought his art, raising questions about White House statements about an ethics agreement surrounding the earnings, according to a transcript of the interview reviewed by CNN.
The House speaker weighed in after the Georgia Republican claimed she would file a motion to vacate the chair if Johnson backs additional funding for Ukraine.
Some House Republicans are lashing out over their colleagues' disruption of the lower chamber and GOP leaders’ agenda.
OTTAWA — A House of Commons committee intends to seek testimony from the federal ethics watchdog on rules regarding gifts, vacations and travel as controversy swirls around Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's recent trip to Jamaica. Members of Parliament on the Commons ethics committee agreed to invite interim commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein to testify at the earliest opportunity once the House comes back from a winter break at the end of the month. A spokesperson for von Finckenstein says his
A Toronto Liberal MP says the city is trying to "shakedown" the federal government with its warning that property taxes will go up by 16.5 per cent if Ottawa doesn't come through with more funding for sheltering asylum seekers."I find it incredibly disappointing, I find it outrageous," said MP Yvan Baker, who represents Etobicoke Centre, in an interview with CBC Radio's Metro Morning on Wednesday. "We've provided funding for not just COVID, but for housing, for asylum seekers, for transit to the
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A bill advanced by Florida Republicans on Wednesday would ban teachers and other government employees from displaying a rainbow flag -- even wearing one as a lapel pin for a day -- but they could hang the full-size flag of any “recognized nation” as long as they want, according to the bill’s sponsor. Flag displays that depict a “racial, sexual orientation and gender, or political ideology viewpoint” would be banned from any state or local government building, including p
Before bureaucrats went after herring fishermen, they went after ground fishermen. I had to fork over $700 a day for monitors who rode on my boat.
The Supreme Court’s conservatives appeared inclined to cut back the regulatory power of federal agencies, with several justices during a pair of arguments Wednesday seeming ready to overrule a legal doctrine that has bolstered agencies’ authority for decades. Over more than three hours of argument, the justices put the Biden administration’s top Supreme Court lawyer on defense as…
OTTAWA — Trade Minister Mary Ng is touring the Prairie provinces to speak with Ukrainian community and business leaders this week as Liberals accuse Conservatives of turning their backs on the war-torn country. Ng is making stops in Edmonton, Saskatoon and Winnipeg — three cities that have large Ukrainian diaspora populations — to tout the Liberal government's work to modernize its trade deal with Ukraine. "When Ukraine wins the war, Canadian businesses want to be there to be part of the rebuild
A 22-year-old man has been charged in relation to the wildfire in Shelburne County, the largest in Nova Scotia's history.The provincial Natural Resources Department said Dalton Clark Stewart of Villagedale, N.S., is facing the following charges under the Forests Act:Lighting a fire on privately owned land without permission of the owner or occupier;Failing to take reasonable efforts to prevent the spread of a fire;Leaving a fire unattended. A news release said Stewart is scheduled to appear in S
Council for the Town of Lunenburg has removed a councillor as deputy mayor after he was critical of the decision to rename Cornwallis Street to Queen Street, with one colleague calling his behaviour "disrespectful" and "disruptive."Just weeks on the job as deputy mayor after being elected in November, council voted on Jan. 9 to end Coun. Ed Halverson's term immediately. The position is usually for one year."I think it's chilling. It's anti-democratic. I think anyone who wants to run for council
Conservative Supreme Court justices seemed inclined to overturn a doctrine that allows federal agencies to interpret ambiguous legislation, after they heard oral arguments Wednesday for more than three hours.
The Justice Department released a report on Thursday documenting the "cascading failures" of the police response to the Uvalde school shooting.
Republicans told the Supreme Court that Colorado used too broad a definition of engaging in insurrection when it disqualified Trump from ballot.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will hold a press conference at 10am after his controversial Rwanda bill passed its latest stage in parliament - despite rebellions from his own backbenchers.
Conservative Supreme Court justices on Wednesday voiced support for weakening the power of federal regulators, but it was not clear whether a majority would overturn a precedent that has guided American law for four decades. (Jan. 17)
TORONTO — Canada's Housing Minister is warning that municipalities won't succeed with applications for federal housing accelerator funding unless they are flexible on zoning rules. Speaking Wednesday at an Empire Club of Canada luncheon in Toronto, Sean Fraser said a willingness to adopt zoning reforms has been key for the communities that signed deals with Ottawa. Fraser said the federal government has seen "a change in approach overnight" on the part of cities that were initially resistant to
In a scathing resolution, Members of the European Parliament threatened to launch legal action against the European Commission if the executive releases further frozen funds to Hungary.