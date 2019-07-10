Viral UCLA Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi Does Handstand (in Heels!) on ESPYS Red Carpet

Katelyn Ohashi sure did stand out on the 2019 ESPY Awards red carpet on Wednesday.

The former University of California Los Angeles gymnast — who made waves on the internet in January when footage of her perfect 10-scoring floor routine went viral — showed off her flexibility for photographers at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, posing while in an epic handstand.

Though she was upside down, Ohashi, 22, didn’t take off her sparkly strappy sandals.

She wore a cap-sleeve sheer lace jumpsuit with a high-waisted white shorts and a matching tube top layered underneath. The summer look was accessorized with silver bracelets and hoop earrings.

Katelyn Ohashi

Katelyn Ohashi

Ohashi graduated from UCLA in June with a degree in gender studies.

In January, she told PEOPLE that she didn’t expect the viral fame that came her way after her impressive floor routine, which was soundtracked by upbeat music like Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary,” and Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September.”

“I would have never guessed I have like senators reposting me,” she said, referencing the likes of now-Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. “It’s just crazy and honoring.”

It was especially shocking since nearly six years ago, Ohashi underwent double shoulder surgery, leaving her competitive future in the sport in jeopardy. Though she was a rising star at that time — even beating Simone Biles at the 2013 American Cup — Ohashi realized that the level of intensity required for elite gymnastics was not making her happy.

Katelyn Ohashi

