Viral Video Pokes Fun at NFL for 'Roughing the Passer' Penalty

One annoyed Green Bay Packers fan decided to make a humorous point after watching Clay Matthews penalized for sacking Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith on September 23.

In his garden in Baraboo, Wisconsin, Sean McGann pretended to “sack” his girlfriend Alyssa Gruender.

The video, shot by McGann’s friend Garrett Nelson, shows McGann placing Gruender’s head onto a pillow before planting a kiss on her forehead, however, despite the delicacy of the “tackle” the action was flagged with a banana peel.

At the time of writing the tweet had received 173,537 like and 59,386 retweets. Credit: Garrett Nelson via Storyful