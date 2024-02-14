Advertisement

Virat Kohli's continued absence helps England's chances in India. Ben Stokes doesn't see it that way

Associated Press
·2 min read
  England's captain Ben Stokes addresses a press conference on the eve of the third cricket test match against India in Rajkot, India, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
    1/4

    India England Cricket

    England's captain Ben Stokes addresses a press conference on the eve of the third cricket test match against India in Rajkot, India, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  England's captain Ben Stokes speaks during a press conference on the eve of the third cricket test match against India in Rajkot, India, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
    2/4

    India England Cricket

    England's captain Ben Stokes speaks during a press conference on the eve of the third cricket test match against India in Rajkot, India, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  England's captain Ben Stokes bowls during a practice session ahead of the third cricket test match against India in Rajkot, India, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
    3/4

    India England Cricket

    England's captain Ben Stokes bowls during a practice session ahead of the third cricket test match against India in Rajkot, India, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  India's Virat Kohli gestures as he warms up before the third T20 cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
    4/4

    India Afghanistan Cricket

    India's Virat Kohli gestures as he warms up before the third T20 cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
England's captain Ben Stokes addresses a press conference on the eve of the third cricket test match against India in Rajkot, India, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
England's captain Ben Stokes speaks during a press conference on the eve of the third cricket test match against India in Rajkot, India, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
England's captain Ben Stokes bowls during a practice session ahead of the third cricket test match against India in Rajkot, India, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
India's Virat Kohli gestures as he warms up before the third T20 cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)

RAJKOT, India (AP) — The continued absence of Virat Kohli can only improve England’s chances of a rare test series win in India.

Not that Ben Stokes sees it like that.

“I think when it’s a situation like this,” the England captain said Wednesday, “when it’s someone missing a big series and a lot of cricket for personal reasons which we’re not sure of, I think we shouldn’t label that as a positive or a negative to our team.

“It should just be that it’s a miss to cricket in general that Virat is not here.”

Kohli, the world’s most famous cricketer, announced ahead of the high-profile series that he would not play the first two tests because of personal reasons. The Board of Control for Cricket in India said at the time it respected Kohli’s belief that “certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention” and confirmed Saturday that the superstar batter wouldn’t be available for the final three tests, either.

Stokes, world cricket’s other biggest draw, can maybe understand Kohli’s situation better than most.

He took six months off from cricket in 2021 for his own well-being, later saying it was to focus on his mental health as he was suffering from a series of panic attacks following the loss of his father to brain cancer.

The exact reasons behind Kohli’s absence are unknown but Stokes, whose captaincy has been notable for his management of — and compassion toward — England’s younger and inexperienced players, extended his best wishes to his rival.

“I wish Virat all the best with everything he is going through and I hope he comes through it,” he said “because Virat Kohli on a cricket field is something everyone wants to see.”

