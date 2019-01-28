Virgil Abloh Had Another Huge Weekend

This weekend, college hoops fans and red carpet obsessives alike wondered why hyped-up sneakers and strange bibs suddenly cornered so much of the conversation. The reason for both? Louis Vuitton and Off-White designer Virgil Abloh. Abloh has always had a top-down approach to capturing our attention—making sure that he is always part of some conversation, and usually four or five. Just a week after he got Dev Hynes to put on a hypnotizing Michael Jackson-inspired performance at his Louis Vuitton show, Abloh took over our social feeds again when his designs popped up almost simultaneously on the hardwood and the red carpet. This is just how he works now: Abloh’s success comes not just from his ability to create designs people want to wear, but from his almost unparalleled marketing instincts. Rather than reaching for global headlines, he feeds small but incredibly active communities.

Last Monday and then again on Saturday, Abloh and his designs turned a ho-hum slate of college basketball games into fodder for both Basketball Twitter and Streetwear Instagram. Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, UNC’s Roy Williams, and Oregon’s Dana Altman weren’t the only coaches in sneakers: program heads around the country dressed down, too, to raise awareness for the Coaches vs. Cancer organization. But those coaches were the only ones in Off-White x Nikes—and, consequently, were featured in photos shared as frequently as a Zion Williamson 360 dunk.

It was a savvy maneuver. We already know that NBA players (and plenty of NCAA stars, too)care deeply about fashion and limited-run kicks. But no one expected to see stodgy white coaches in one of Abloh’s designs. Irony is one of Abloh’s design tenets, and he understands that an image of someone like Coach K, who typically coaches in a pair of shiny black dress shoes, wearing the sneakers on the top of every hypebeasts’s wish list is highly memeable. The shoes were also a way to introduce basketball fans the world over to Abloh’s designs. Coaches in fuccboi couture falls neatly into a genre the internet loves: so strange and preposterous it’s actually good.

On Sunday night, Abloh applied that same principle to the red carpet. What the Hell Is Michael B. Jordan Wearing? became one of the questions of the night during Sunday’s not-exactly-compelling SAG awards. The answer? A bib—or a custom mid-layer garment, or maybe just a harness—designed by Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton.

Of course, putting Michael B. Jordan in luxury menswear doesn’t produce quite the same cognitive dissonance as lacing Coach K with sneakers. But it’s a notable gesture nonetheless. Awards shows are full of incredibly chiseled jawlines in well-tailored suits. But Abloh is making red carpet news by putting actors in his curiosity-stirring harnesses. The designs may be polarizing—but they are uniquely Abloh’s. So many people were interested in the harness Chalamet wore to the Golden Globes that, as the Wall Street Journal’s Jacob Gallagher discovered, “Timothee Chalamet harness” is now the first result that auto-fills when the actor is Googled.

