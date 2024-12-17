'Virgin River' actor Benjamin Hollingsworth says a 'huge scene' in Season 6 'changes everything' for the series

Virgin River, one of the most popular shows on Netflix, returns for Season 6 on Dec. 19. The romantic drama series follows the residents of a small Northern California town.

Benjamin Hollingsworth plays Brady, a bad boy with a heart of gold and a former Marine who previously worked at a lumberyard that was a front for an illegal drug ring. His love interest, Brie, broke up with him in Season 5, though fans are still rooting for them to get back together.

Yahoo Entertainment spoke with Hollingsworth about the show’s enthusiastic fanbase, how his character has evolved and what to expect from the new season.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

People love Virgin River! What’s that like for you as an actor?

I’ve been in other shows and movies before, but nothing has had as many viewers and fans as Virgin River. It’s insane. Every time I go out, three or four people notice me, and that’s if I’m wearing a hat and glasses. If I go out without that, at a hockey game or something, it can get a little out of hand.

Why do you think so many people love the show?

The show highlights what it is to live in a community that cares, respects and looks out for its neighbors. Unfortunately, we live in a time when it seems like that’s almost in the past. Virgin River offers us hope that that is still attainable. The show’s success really took off in Season 2, which was released just after the pandemic started, and all of a sudden there was a strong appetite for a drama that felt cozy and warm, and reminded you of people gathering and being there for one another.

Tell me a little bit about Brady. What’s it like to play him?

He’s challenging and complex. He has this redemption arc, which is really fun to play as an actor. Brady walks around with a bit of a mask, as a rebel or a tough guy. He’s impulsive, but he has a softer side — this vulnerability to him. When I’m crafting the performance, I’m slowly revealing Brady’s true inner self throughout the show. You still haven’t seen it all! You’ll see it more when he interacts with Brie. He falls in love for the first time and fully removes his mask. When he gets scared or angry, the mask goes back on and returns to the Brady that everyone thought they knew when they met him.

Benjamin Hollingsworth in Season 5 of Virgin River. (Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection)

When you talk to fans, what do they say about your character?

It’s progressed. There’s a moment in Season 3 when the big storyline is “Who shot Jack?” It very much looked like Brady had shot Jack, although everyone knew at that point it would make no sense for Brady to do. So a lot of the talks I had with people then were, “Did you shoot Jack?” But now, people say I’m one of their favorite characters because Brady is so complex. He doesn’t follow the rules and he stands out as different from everyone else. Brie and Brady fans are fierce. Our connection really resonates with them.

Why do you think that is?

Zibby Allen, who plays Brie, is such a terrific actor, and she and I get along really well — not just as people, but as actors. I think sometimes that’s different things. We have a spark and a rapport that translates onscreen. There are a lot of people rooting for Brady and Brie to get back together.

Can you tell us what Brady is getting into this season?

I can tell you he’s no longer involved with the drug trade! He has a new job volunteering as a fireman. He’s going to get some money from insurance, so he won’t have money issues anymore. He’s really trying to be the Brady that all the fans want him to be, and definitely the Brady that Brie wants him to be. He’s very much trying to look out for Hazel and Lark, and double down on his commitment to being a good guy and standing up for them, then all hell breaks loose.

We’re on Season 6, which plays out with some crazy twists and turns along the way. There’s one scene that’s going to blow up the internet when it releases — you’ll know what I’m talking about. It’s a huge scene and it’s one of those scenes where you just have to binge away until you find it. I won’t tell you where in the season it is, but it changes everything in Virgin River.

Virgin River Season 6 starts streaming Dec. 19 on Netflix.