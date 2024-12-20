Virgin River’s Benjamin Hollingsworth Reveals How He Made Season 6’s Hottest Scene Even More ‘Iconic’

If you’ve already streamed your way through Episode 5 of Virgin River‘s sixth season, you owe Benjamin Hollingsworth a debt of gratitude.

After mostly keeping their distance for the first four episodes, Brie and Brady finally come face to face (among other body parts) at Jack’s bar, and things go from zero to hot in no time. After Brady suggests that he isn’t worthy of love, Brie apologizes for ever making him doubt himself, prompting Brady to go in for a kiss that evolves into sex on a pool table.

More from TVLine

Virgin River Season 6 Brie Brady Sex Scene Explained In Episode 5

“A lot of tension was building up to that moment in the bar,” Hollingsworth (aka Brady) tells TVLine. “It was a tricky scene for me to film, not because of the sexual nature of it, but because I had to go through a range of emotions in in such a short period of time. Brady went from being confused to hurt to betrayed to angry to violent to vulnerable — and then attracted and primal.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s linger on that “primal” part for a second, shall we? As Hollingsworth explains, director Felipe Rodriguez “really wanted to push it, because this is a moment where it should be all lust. Brie and Brady are magnets, so when you get them close enough, they’re going to be be irresistible to one another.”

But this scene, an instant classic among viewers, almost turned out very differently. The original plan was for this to happen in Brady’s bedroom, which didn’t sit quite right with Hollingsworth. During an Oscars viewing party for the cast, he approached the writers with a proposition: “What if it happens in the bar?” They immediately rushed over to showrunner Patrick Sean Smith, at which point the idea for the pool table was born.

“It becomes iconic, because that pool table is always going to be in the bar,” Hollingsworth says. “It’s always going to represent a moment that was like an egg cracking. It became symbolic of all the things that were happening at the time.”

Given that they’re both in relationships, with Mike and Lark (ugh) respectively, Brie and Brady do their best to keep their encounter under wraps — but it’s a moment they’ll never forget.

“I don’t know if you clocked it, but there’s a scene after that where Brady sees Brie with Mike at the bar, and Brady looks at her… then he looks over at the pool table,” Hollingsworth says. “It’s just a quick glance, but that’s always going to be a thing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Did Brie and Brady’s Episode 5 hookup leave you hot and bothered? Or just bothered? Either way, drop a comment with your thoughts on the steamy development below.

Best of TVLine

Sign up for TVLine's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.