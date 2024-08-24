Virgin River Season 6: What We Know About Mel and Jack’s Return to Netflix

Virgin River Season 6: What We Know About Mel and Jack’s Return to Netflix

As the end of summer draws near and fall creeps ever closer, we turn our attention to the cozier things in life: scented candles, pumpkin spice lattes and, of course, Virgin River.

It’s been roughly nine months since fans last visited the iconic Netflix locale, and while there’s still quite a while to wait until Season 6, we do have some idea of what to expect when we’re eventually reunited with Mel, Jack and the rest of the crew.

As you may recall, Virgin River‘s first-ever Christmas episode — which doubled as the fifth season finale — introduced a number of surprising developments into the mix: Mel met her estranged biological father, Charmaine (finally!) gave birth to her twins, Doc enrolled in an experimental trial to save his eyesight, Jack surprised Mel with a puppy (named Pony!), exes Brie and Brady almost kissed under the mistletoe, Lizzie and Denny announced that they’re expecting a baby girl, Preacher received a warning about Wes’ body being discovered, the return of Cameron’s ex threatened his future with Muriel, and the audience learned that Brady’s new girlfriend Lark isn’t the sweetheart she pretends to be.

Read on for a full breakdown of everything we know about Virgin River Season 6 so far, from its long-awaited release date to its ever-growing cast, along with intel on a few key cliffhangers. When you’re done, drop a comment with your own hopes for Season 6 below.

When Does Virgin River Season 6 Premiere?

A release date for Season 6 has not yet been announced, but considering production doesn’t even begin until sometime this spring, we could be waiting until late 2024 — if not early 2025 — for more Virgin River.

Who Is Returning for Virgin River Season 6?

Unless announced at a later date, we have reason to expect all of Virgin River‘s current series regulars back for Season 6: Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel, Martin Henderson as Jack, Colin Lawrence as Preacher, Annette O’Toole as Hope, Tim Matheson as Doc, Benjamin Hollingsworth as Brady, Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie, Zibby Allen as Brie, Marco Grazzini as Mike, Mark Ghanimé as Cameron Hayek, Kai Bradbury as Denny and Kandyse McClure as Kaia.

The usual rotation of recurring characters — Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley), Joey (Jenny Cooper), Muriel (Teryl Rothery), etc. — will also likely make appearances throughout the season.

How Many Episodes Are in Virgin River Season 6?

Virgin River will “probably” be going back to its traditional 10-episode format for Season 6, as was the case in the show’s first three seasons. Netflix raised that episode count to 12 for Season 4, with Season 5 taking things a step further by debuting in two separate parts.

“I think we’re probably looking at a 10-episode season moving forward,” Smith tells our sister site Deadline, adding that more Christmas specials are unlikely. “It’s sort of been there, done that, and I feel like we did it in [such] a big way that I wouldn’t even know where to start.”

And here’s a bonus: one of those episodes will be directed by series star Martin Henderson — pictured here, in action!

Is There a Virgin River Season 6 Trailer?

Unfortunately, no — Netflix has yet to release any new footage from Virgin River Season 6. But we promise we’ll let you know when they do!

What Is Mel’s Father’s Secret?

No good conversation ever started with “I’ve got something important to tell you,” yet that’s exactly how Mel’s estranged father chose to end Virgin River‘s first-ever Christmas episode (aka the Season 5 finale).

So, what’s this big revelation that Everett is about to share? The only thing Smith will tell us for now is that the news will affect Mel “personally,” which leaves us to theorize about his potential bombshell. Does he have a terminal illness? Could Mel have half-siblings she doesn’t know about? We’ll find out, hopefully sooner rather than later.

Is Virgin River Getting a Spinoff?

Yes! Netflix is currently developing a Virgin River prequel series that will focus on the relationship between Mel’s mother and estranged father, who fell in love (and conceived her) in the titular town. Younger versions of Sarah and Everett will reportedly be introduced via flashbacks in Season 6, prior to the launch of the spinoff.

Has Virgin River Been Renewed for Season 7?

Not officially, but given that Virgin River is still one of the most-streamed shows on Netflix with each new season, it’s fair to assume that this show will be around for years to come. So we just have to wait for the news — and what are Virgin River fans if not patient?

