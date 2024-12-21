Will There Be a “Virgin River ”Season 7? All About the Netflix Drama’s Next Installment — and Why the Showrunner ‘Can’t Imagine’ Mel and Jack Breaking Up

From plot hints to potential returning cast members, here’s what we know so far about the seventh season of ‘Virgin River’

Warning: Virgin River season 6 spoilers ahead!

The drama in everyone’s favorite small town isn't stopping anytime soon.

Netflix announced in October 2024, that Virgin River had been renewed for a seventh season — making it the longest-running English-language drama series on the streamer, per Deadline.

The renewal came weeks before Virgin River's Dec. 19 season 6 premiere, which (finally) showed beloved stars Melinda "Mel" Monroe (played by Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (played by Martin Henderson) tying the knot. Even though fans waited a long time for this wedding, showrunner Patrick Sean Smith assured Tudum that Mel and Jack's love story is far from over.

“There’s a lot more to go here with these characters,” Smith said. “I think we’ve only just begun to see Mel and Jack function as a married couple, which is exciting.”

Based on Robyn Carr’s novel series by the same name, Virgin River follows Mel, a young nurse practitioner who leaves Los Angeles for a simpler life in Northern California, only to find that small-town dynamics are more complicated than they seem.

“Yes, the characters do go through some pretty terrible things, but there’s always a happy ending,” writer and producer Richard Keith told Tudum in 2022. “It may not be the happy ending they were expecting, but they find their way to a happy place.”

So what unexpected happy endings are still in store for the town of Virgin River? Here’s everything to know about Virgin River season 7.

How did Virgin River season 6 end?

Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix © 2024 Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe and Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan in episode 610 of 'Virgin River'.

Cliffhangers are commonplace in Virgin River, and season 6 was no exception. In the last episode, one of Mel's pregnant patients reveals that she wants to place her baby up for adoption — with Mel and Jack.

After a heartbreaking miscarriage in season 5, the couple were overdue for some good news. Henderson told Tudum in December 2024 that this unexpected pathway to starting a family could make Mel and Jack's dream come true.

"I think it was really interesting to see the couple have to go through something so dark together and then find a way through that actually made them closer and stronger," the actor said. "Out of that is born this idea that they can still have their dream, [but] it just might look a little different.”

Which Virgin River cast members are returning for season 7?

Netflix © 2024 (L to R) Nicola Cavendish as Connie, Gwynyth Walsh as Jo Ellen, Christina Jastrzembska as Lydie, Teryl Rothery as Muriel St. Claire and Zibby Allen as Brie Sheridan in episode 601 of 'Virgin River'.

Fans can expect the core cast to return for season 7. In October 2024, Breckenridge, Henderson, Kai Bradbury, Kandyse McClure, Sarah Dugdale, Tim Matheson, Colin Lawrence and other Virgin River stars were featured in a video posted on the series' Instagram account to announce the renewal.

Though season 6 explored the backstory of Mel’s parents, Everett and Sarah (played by Jessica Rothe and Callum Kerr, respectively), it’s unclear if that storyline will continue in season 7.

However, Deadline reported in February 2024 that Netflix is developing a Virgin River prequel series about the couple's journey. Jessica Rothe and Callum Kerr, who appeared in season 6, will star as Sarah and Everett in the spinoff.

What is Virgin River season 7 about?

Netflix © 2024 Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe and Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan in episode 602 of 'Virgin River'.

Showrunner Smith gave Tudum a peek into Virgin River season 7, saying that Mel and Jack will “explore the honeymoon phase ... as they’re building their lives on the farm, which can come with its own obstacles.”

But don’t worry — those obstacles won’t mean the end of the couple. Smith said that because he “can’t imagine creating a scenario where you think Mel and Jack are going to break up,” the show will have to dig deeper into other potential relationship issues.

“I think Alex and Martin play all of those [moments so well], it’s just resting on emotional stakes as opposed to will they, won’t they,” he said.

Where can I watch Virgin River?

Netflix © 2024 Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe in episode 607 of 'Virgin River'.

All six seasons of Virgin River are available to stream on Netflix. The most recent season started streaming on Dec. 19.

When will filming start?

Netflix © 2024 Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe and Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan in episode 605 of 'Virgin River'.

In a November 2024 interview with Anna Daly, Matheson, who plays Doc on Virgin River, said that filming for season 7 is scheduled to begin in March 2025.

“I love the feeling of the show, and also the cast and crew have all been congealed into family,” he said. “So it’s really wonderful that we all now think of each other as family.”

Where is Virgin River season 7 being filmed?

Netflix © 2024 John Allen Nelson as Everett Reed in episode 602 of 'Virgin River'.

Netflix hasn’t announced where filming for season 7 will take place. However, so far in the series, the majority of Virgin River filming locations have been in Vancouver and other parts of British Columbia.

Some iconic sets from the show, like Jack’s bar and Hope McCrea’s house, are even real places that fans can visit.

When will Virgin River season 7 be released?

Netflix © 2024 Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins and Annette O'Toole as Hope in episode 404 of 'Virgin River'.

Netflix hasn’t announced an official release date for season 7 of Virgin River. If the show continues the pattern it’s followed of releasing new seasons towards the end of every year, then fans can likely expect the seventh installment to drop at the end of 2025.

According to Deadline, it will include 10 episodes.



