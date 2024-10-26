New 'Virgin River' Video Raises Concerns About One of the Show's Stars

We're still a few months away from Virgin River returning to Netflix for season six, but, in an exciting move, Netflix has already announced that the series will be back for a seventh season. The news makes it the longest running drama series on the streaming service. Still, when the show's official Instagram account shared the renewal news, fans voiced their concerns.

The video shows clips of the series regulars (including Alexandra Breckenridge with a new blonde hairstyle!) making the announcement. But, viewers pointed out, Annette O'Toole, who has portrayed Hope McCrae since season one, was noticeably absent:

"Respectfully… WHERE THE HELL IS HOPE"

"that was my thought 🥺, I'm so happy it will be season 7, but I want it with Hope! ❤️"

"where is hope in this video 🥲"

Over the course of the series, Hope has faced her fair share of challenges, from a car accident to troubles with her eye sight. In fact, she was absent for most of season 3 when Annette chose to take a break from filming. According to Netflix, the actress stepped away in order to protect her mom's health during the Covid-19 pandemic, and her character was caring for her aunt in South Carolina when she got trapped by a hurricane.

Courtesy of Netflix

For what it's worth, Hope seems to be thriving in the season 6 photos and teasers, as seen in this photo with Doc (Tim Matheson). We're optimistic that there's a reasonable explanation for her absence from the video! But we'll find out more when Virgin River returns on December 19.

