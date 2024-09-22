Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge reunites with former co-stars

Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge has reunited with her former This Is Us co-stars in a special podcast appearance.

This week, Breckenridge's episode of the deep-dive podcast That Was Us — hosted by Sterling K Brown, Mandy Moore and Chris Sullivan — dropped, with the actors discussing the show's 15th episode, 'Jack Pearson's Son'.

The episode was Breckenridge's third as Kevin's eventual wife Sophie Inman, with the character eventually appearing all the way up until the end of season six. Hopefully, that means she will guest in more episodes of the podcast, and get the chance to pop into the studio rather than dialling in on a video call.

That Was Us was first announced in April, with the trio saying at the time: "The Pearson's story may have ended after six seasons, but our stories continue on.

"For six seasons and 106 episodes, Tuesdays brought us together with tissues in one hand and pantry wine in the other. Why? Because we see ourselves in the fabric of their lives. We may or may not have cried at least once every episode, but let's just say our tears served as emotional catharsis..."

So far, the podcast has also featured Miguel Revas actor Jon Huertas and Beth Pearson actor Susan Kelechi Watson, while Jack Pearson himself, Milo Ventimiglia, has also recorded an upcoming episode.



Meanwhile, Virgin River season six is on the way, with post-production underway last month. The 10 new episodes will follow on from the revelation that Everett is Mel's biological father.

Following a time jump from the festive specials, the season will place a big focus on exploring their relationship, as well as Everett's connection to the town.

This Is Us can be streamed via Disney+ and Prime Video, while That Was Us can be listened to on multiple podcast providers or on YouTube.

