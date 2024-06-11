Virginia deputy dies after altercation with bleeding moped rider he was trying to help

A Virginia sheriff's deputy died of a medical emergency after stopping a bleeding man on a moped who became combative and said, "People were after him and trying to kill him."

Sgt. Floyd H. Miles, Jr. was monitoring traffic on Sunday when around 12:30 p.m. an individual on a moped approached his vehicle, the Charles City County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. As the individual proceeded toward Miles, the moped fell onto the deputy's vehicle.

Miles noticed blood on the moped rider and asked if he was OK, according to the Facebook post. The man then repeatedly told the deputy that "people were after him and trying to kill him," the social media post continued.

Miles placed the man in the rear of his vehicle and called EMS so they could observe him further, the sheriff's office said. Once EMS arrived, they put the man in the rear of their ambulance.

After several minutes, Miles returned to the rear of the ambulance and noticed the man becoming combative toward him, according to the sheriff's office. The man struck Miles, causing a struggle to ensue between the two, the department said.

During the struggle, Miles suffered a "medical emergency," which led to him being rushed to a medical center, the sheriff's office said. He succumbed to his medical emergency, according to the Facebook post.

Sgt. Floyd H. Miles, Jr. with the Charles City County Sheriff's Office died of a medical emergency on Sunday, June 9.

Officer killed in line of duty: Arizona police officer dies in shooting at party: 2 arrested, Gila River tribe bans dances

Deputy who died in the line of duty 'had a true genuine passion'

Charles City County Sheriff's Office's memorial to Sgt. Floyd H. Miles, Jr. who died of a medical emergency on Sunday, June 9.

Born and raised in Charles City County, "a county in which he truly loved," Miles worked for the Charles City County Sheriff's Office for 16 years, the social media post said. He joined the sheriff's office after enlisting in the U.S. Army.

Miles was also the supervisor of the sheriff's office's Patrol and Animal Control division, according to the department.

"He had a true genuine passion not only for the residents of Charles City County, but all residents of the Commonwealth of Virginia," the sheriff's office said about Miles. "He constantly excelled in his field most recently graduating from Animal Control School."

Miles is survived by his mother and father, wife, three stepsons, brothers, sister and grandson.

Deputy's death, altercation under investigation

The moped rider was taken to a hospital for further examination, the Facebook post said. Virginia State Police is handling the investigation.

It’s unclear if the moped rider will be charged or is being investigated for Miles’ death.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Virginia deputy dies from 'medial emergency' after struggle with rider