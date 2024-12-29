Virginia man killed in crash after hitting stopped truck

Reuters

(Reuters) -Uncertainty surrounds the deadliest plane crash on South Korean soil, aviation experts said on Sunday, questioning how much impact a potential bird strike cited by authorities could have had in bringing down the Jeju Air flight. The apparent absence of landing gear, the timing of the twin-engine Boeing 737-800's belly landing at Muan International Airport and the reports of a possible bird strike all raised questions that could not yet be answered. The single-aisle aircraft was seen in video broadcast on local media skidding down the runway with no landing gear deployed before hitting a wall in an explosion of flame and debris.