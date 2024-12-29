Virginia man killed in crash after hitting stopped truck
Four vehicles involved in crash in Greensboro, one person dead
Four vehicles involved in crash in Greensboro, one person dead
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A jetliner skidded off a runway, slammed into a concrete fence and burst into flames Sunday in South Korea after its landing gear apparently failed to deploy. All but two of the 181 people aboard were killed in one of the country’s worst aviation disasters, officials said.
An Air Canada aircraft caught fire during a failed landing at Halifax airport Saturday night.
(Reuters) -Uncertainty surrounds the deadliest plane crash on South Korean soil, aviation experts said on Sunday, questioning how much impact a potential bird strike cited by authorities could have had in bringing down the Jeju Air flight. The apparent absence of landing gear, the timing of the twin-engine Boeing 737-800's belly landing at Muan International Airport and the reports of a possible bird strike all raised questions that could not yet be answered. The single-aisle aircraft was seen in video broadcast on local media skidding down the runway with no landing gear deployed before hitting a wall in an explosion of flame and debris.
MOSCOW/BAKU (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin on Saturday apologised to Azerbaijan's leader for what the Kremlin called a "tragic incident" over Russia in which an Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashed after Russian air defences were fired against Ukrainian drones. The extremely rare publicised apology from Putin was the closest Moscow had come to accepting some blame for Wednesday's disaster, although the Kremlin statement did not say Russia had shot down the plane, only noting that a criminal case had been opened.
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said Sunday that the Azerbaijani airliner that crashed last week was shot down by Russia, albeit unintentionally, and criticized Moscow for trying to “hush up” the issue for days.
You can argue that tires are a car's foremost important safety and performance feature, but all the basic components are equally critical. If one fails, the vehicle becomes unusable and costs you...
Jeju Air's plane received a bird strike warning shortly before attempting to land at Muan, whilst the pilot declared 'mayday' just one minute later.View on euronews
The deadliest plane crash in South Korea's aviation history has killed 179 people. Two crew members who were at the rear of the plane when it came down were the only survivors. The youngest victim was a three-year-old boy, according to a list of passengers seen by local media outlets, and five of those killed were under 10.
Ilham Aliyev's comments came after the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin "offered his apologies that the tragic incident had occurred in Russia's airspace."
MUAN COUNTY, South Korea (Reuters) -The deadliest air accident ever in South Korea killed 179 people on Sunday, when an airliner belly-landed and skidded off the end of the runway, erupting in a fireball as it slammed into a wall at Muan International Airport. Jeju Air flight 7C2216, arriving from the Thai capital Bangkok with 175 passengers and six crew on board, was trying to land shortly after 9 a.m. (0000 GMT) at the airport in the south of the country, South Korea's transport ministry said. Two crew members survived and were being treated for injuries.
All but two people have been killed after a Jeju Air plane carrying 181 people from Bangkok crash-landed in South Korea's Muan International Airport on Sunday. Authorities have suggested the crash may have been caused by the plane hitting birds amid bad weather. A Jeju Air plane carrying 181 people from Thailand to South Korea crashed on arrival Sunday, smashing into a barrier and bursting into flames, leaving all but two dead.A bird strike and adverse weather conditions were cited by authoritie
Three firefighters and a dozen passengers were injured in Florida on Saturday when a fire truck with its lights flashing drove around rail crossing arms and into the path of a high-speed passenger train after waiting for another train to pass, according to video of the incident and a person briefed on what happened.
It's only of only 25 models rebuilt by the brand.
Are you in the market for a new SUV? According to the Private Enterprise Research Center (PERC) at Texas A&M University, in the one-year period from December 2020 to December 2021, the price of...
A passenger plane burst into flames Sunday after it skid off a runway at a South Korean airport and slammed into a concrete fence when its front landing gear apparently failed to deploy, killing at least 47 people, officials said. The National Fire Agency said the fire was almost put out but officials were still trying to pull people from the Jeju Air passenger plane carrying 181 people at the airport in the southern town of Muan.
All 181 passengers and crew aboard a passenger jet that crashed upon landing in South Korea on Sunday morning are presumed dead except for two people rescued from the wreckage, authorities said. Jeju Air Flight 2216 was landing at Muan International Airport around 9 a.m. local time when the plane went off the runway and crashed into a wall. There were a total of 175 passengers and six crew members aboard the Boeing 737 aircraft, which had taken off from Bangkok, according to the Korean Ministry of Land Infrastructure and Transport.
FAA restricts drone company after Orlando show incident that injured boy
Early indications suggest a Russian anti-aircraft system may have downed the passenger jet that crashed in Kazakhstan, a US official told CNN, as authorities recovered a second black box that they hope will shed light on the cause of the disaster that killed dozens of people.
Don't have money -- like $50,000 or $100,000 -- to blow on a sports car? That doesn't mean you can't get behind the wheel of a fun, unique, even exotic sports car. You just have to be willing to buy...
Looking for an affordable new car that won't break the bank (or leave you stranded)? Trending Now: I'm a Mechanic: 9 Cars I Would Never Buy and Why They Aren't Worth It Check Out: The Best Car for...