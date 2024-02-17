Virginia Military Institute, U.S. Marine Corps hold events to honor the late Jack Casey
On Friday, more than 550 Marines and their families gathered in Pine Valley, California to celebrate the life of Captain Casey and his four companions.
On Friday, more than 550 Marines and their families gathered in Pine Valley, California to celebrate the life of Captain Casey and his four companions.
A Canadian father is shell shocked after learning his 24-year-old daughter was killed in Scotland and her boyfriend has been charged with murder.According to Scottish police, Claire Leveque was killed in the Sandness area of the Shetland Islands, a remote archipelago in the northern United Kingdom. It has a population of roughly 23,000."This is the sickest thing you could possibly imagine," said father Clint Leveque.Claire is originally from Westlock, Alta., a small community approximately 90 ki
Costco's current CFO, Richard Galanti, has been at the company for nearly 40 years and will be replaced on March 15. Customers are seriously sounding off about Galanti's replacement and how it could be bad news.
Mary Trump, the former president's niece, called the penalty in the New York business fraud case "the end of my grandfather’s legacy."
Chris CarlsonFormer president Donald Trump shocked just about everyone when he announced on Truth Social Friday his plans to attend Sneaker Con in Philadelphia on Saturday.“Looking forward to being at Sneakercon at the Philadelphia Convention Center, Pennsylvania, at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday. Then leaving for a Big Rally in Michigan!” he wrote.Sneaker Con has not confirmed Trump’s appearance but organizers were forced to turn off comments on social media after receiving backlash about the former pr
"A crooked New York state judge... has just fined me $355 Million based on nothing other than having built a GREAT COMPANY," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesAfter the death of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, one voice in the Republican wilderness is demonstrating moral clarity; she is condemning both Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump (for coddling said strongman). And her name is Nikki Haley.Responding to Navalny’s death, Haley tweeted: “Putin did this. The same Putin who Donald Trump praises and defends. The same Trump who said: ‘In all fairness to Putin, you’re sayin
Spieth was tied for 20th, 10 back of leader Patrick Cantlay.
The pop star departed from a Tokyo performance and touched down in Las Vegas just in time to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce in the Super Bowl.
The actor told Rolling Stone that Trump is "such a little baby" for his social media posts about her and her "Twilight" costar's relationship.
Former President Trump and his legal team have decided against appealing a court’s decision that found he is not immune from civil lawsuits that blame him for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, after they previously signaled he would file an appeal. Trump’s decision to not take his broader immunity claim to the Supreme…
"It culminates in him being confronted, interrupted and cut off on Fox, and called the dirty liar that he is," YouTuber Christo Aivalis reported.
Israel attacked two major Iranian pipelines this week, sabotaging the country's energy infrastructure, The New York Times reported.
“I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could,” he said.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images“Put up or shut up,” former congressman George Santos likes to tell his haters. Now, he’s adding late night host Jimmy Kimmel to that list.The ousted Republican filed a civil suit against Kimmel on Saturday, alleging the comedian misused Santos’ Cameo videos by catfishing him and then airing the videos on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, for laughs. It accuses Kimmel of violating Cameo’s terms of service and committing fraud and copyright infringement in the process. Ironic
Ukrainian forces destroyed two Russian Su-34s and one Su-35 on Saturday, February 17, said Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk.
Ditching the Emerald City turned out to be a very lucrative decision for the businessman.
Special counsel David Weiss charged a former FBI informant for fabricating accounts that a Ukrainian company bribed Joe and Hunter Biden.
You mean to tell me I could have a buffet and housekeeping for what I'm currently paying to make my own meals and do my own chores...
Biden is behind in polls for reasons he can't change. So he has a critical decision to make: whether to step aside so Democrats can nominate another candidate.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has relied on immigration to drive economic growth and plug labor gaps, but now he is hitting the brakes after a seismic shift in public opinion that could undermine his chances to win the next election. It was Trudeau's father, Pierre, who championed immigration as prime minister in the early 1970s, promoting "multiculturalism" as government policy. But when international students led a surge in immigration in the wake of the pandemic, the public mood soured as rental costs soared and services like healthcare came under strain.