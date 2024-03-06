Virginia Primary Results: Live Updates

Virginians cast their ballots in the 2024 presidential primary on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump expect to gain momentum after Super Tuesday, when 15 states and one territory — American Samoa — vote for their nominee.

Neither candidate has had much of a challenge thus far in securing delegates. Biden’s top challenger, Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, has yet to get a significant win against the incumbent, and while former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley defeated Trump in Washington, D.C., over the weekend, the former president is projected to widen the gap after tonight.

All polls across Virginia were set to close by 7 p.m. local time.

View live results from the Virginia primaries below:

Read HuffPost’s live blog for more updates on Tuesday’s primaries.