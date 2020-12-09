Virginia's McAuliffe to make gubernatorial bid official

·3 min read

RICHMOND, Va. — Terry McAuliffe is trying to get his old job back.

The former Virginia governor is set to announce a formal bid for governor Wednesday morning in Richmond, according to a McAuliffe aide who was not authorized to speak publicly about the campaign.

McAuliffe, once best known as a top Democratic money man and close friend of Bill and Hillary Clinton’s, will enter an already crowded Democratic primary. The governor's race in Virginia will be one of the country's marquee political contests next year, serving as a barometer of the public mood during President-elect Joe Biden's first year in office.

As governor, McAuliffe had a largely successful four-year term starting in 2014 that saw him tirelessly market the state, make major transportation deals and restore voting rights for thousands of convicted felons. He stepped into the national spotlight as a leading liberal voice on certain social issues, winning kudos for undoing a vestige of the state’s Jim Crow era and restoring voting and other civil rights to felons who had completed their sentences.

And McAuliffe’s blunt criticism of the white nationalists who sparked a deadly rally in Charlottesville in 2017 drew a sharp contrast with President Donald Trump’s shaky response to the violence.

But it’s unclear how broad his support is among Democratic primary voters today. McAuliffe largely governed as a centrist and some of his business-friendly policies and actions as governor may alienate the party’s progressive wing.

And to win the Democratic nomination, McAuliffe would have to defeat three Black candidates who have said the state is ready for new leadership.

Sen. Louise Lucas, a powerful Black lawmaker who is set to serve as a co-chair for McAuliffe, said the state is facing “desperate times" amid the coronavirus pandemic and faltering economy. She said McAuliffe has proven he can fix things.

“I want somebody that I know can deliver," Lucas said.

She added that McAuliffe plans to make improving public education the top priority of his campaign.

Virginia bars governors from seeking consecutive terms and McAuliffe left office at the start of 2018. He briefly flirted with a presidential run last year but decided against it.

His set-to-be-announced candidacy has long been an open secret. He's been a major fundraiser for Democratic candidates in Virginia and filed paperwork to run in August but said no formal decision has been made.

Other announced Democratic candidates for governor include state Sen. Jennifer McClellan and Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, either of whom would be the nation’s first African American woman to lead a state. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is also running.

On the Republican side, former House Speaker Kirk Cox has announced he’s running for governor. GOP state Sen. Amanda Chase has said she’s running as an independent.

Carroll Foy has been a frequent critic of McAuliffe, calling him a “rich political insider with strong ties to the special interests” in a statement Tuesday.

McAuliffe's record has plenty for his opponents to attack during the primary. He supported a natural gas pipeline project bitterly opposed by environmentalists and his most notable tax policy proposal was to cut the corporate income tax rate, an idea that a GOP-held legislature rejected.

McAuliffe also was the subject of a federal investigation looking at donations to his gubernatorial campaign, a probe that never produced any charges. And an electric car company he once lead, which received millions of dollars in economic incentives from state and local officials to build a plant in Mississippi, faced criticism for falling well below expectations in production and job creation.

But McAuliffe is almost certain to be the race's top fundraiser and has shored up support from many key lawmakers. Biden even gave an unofficial endorsement at a campaign rally in Norfolk in March, calling McAuliffe the “once and future governor of Virginia.”

Alan Suderman, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Trump thought courts were key to winning. Judges disagreed.

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and his allies say their lawsuits aimed at subverting the 2020 election and reversing his loss to Joe Biden would be substantiated, if only judges were allowed to hear the cases. There is a central flaw in the argument. Judges have heard the cases and have been among the harshest critics of the legal arguments put forth by Trump's legal team, often dismissing them with scathing language of repudiation. This has been true whether the judge has been appointed by a Democrat or a Republican, including those named by Trump himself. The judicial rulings that have rejected Trump's unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud have underscored not only the futility of the lame-duck president's brazen attempt to sabotage the people's will but also the role of the courts in checking his unprecedented efforts to stay in power. The rebukes have not stopped the litigation. On Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the states of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, alleging that they violated the Constitution based on a litany of already-dismissed complaints. Paxton asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate their 62 Electoral College votes for Biden — a move that would swing the election to Trump and would be unprecedented in American history. The high court on Tuesday separately rejected another plea to intervene in the election, from Pennsylvania Republicans who wanted the court to undo the certification of Biden's victory in the state. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker threw out a lawsuit challenging Michigan's election results that had been filed two days after the state certified the results for Biden. Parker, appointed by President Barack Obama, said the case embodied the phrase “This ship has sailed." "This lawsuit seems to be less about achieving the relief plaintiffs seek ... and more about the impact of their allegations on people’s faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government.” The lawsuit filed on behalf of a group of voters claimed Biden benefited from fraud, alleging, as in much of the other litigation, a massive Democrat-run conspiracy to shift the results. It sought to reverse the certification and impound all voting machines for inspection — “relief that is stunning in its scope and breathtaking in its reach,” the judge said. “Plaintiffs ask this court to ignore the orderly statutory scheme established to challenge elections and to ignore the will of millions of voters. This, the court cannot, and will not, do,” she said. “The people have spoken.” Her ruling stands alongside others in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada that have a common thread: They all rejected Trump's claims. Even in the face of these losses in court, Trump has contended that, in fact, he won the election. And he's moved out of the courts to directly appeal to lawmakers as his losses mount. He brought Michigan lawmakers to the White House in a failed bid to set aside the vote tally, and phoned Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, asking him to order a special legislative session to overturn the states results. Kemp refused. Trump also called Pennsylvania Republican House Speaker Bryan Cutler, who said state law did not give the legislature the power to overturn the will of voters. And Trump tweeted in all caps, “I WON THE ELECTION, BIG.” While that is not the case, what is true is that Trump is rapidly running out of legal runway. Out of roughly 50 lawsuits filed, more than 35 have been dropped or dismissed. The U.S. Supreme Court was expected to weigh in later this week in a case from Pennsylvania. A great deal of the lawsuits highlight a lack of understanding of how elections actually work. In Georgia, U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten, appointed by President George W. Bush, dismissed a lawsuit filed by attorney Sidney Powell, who was dropped from the Trump legal team a few weeks ago but has still continued to spread faulty election claims. The lawsuit claimed widespread fraud meant to illegally manipulate the vote count in favour of Biden. The suit said the scheme was carried out in different ways, including ballot stuffing, votes flipped by the election system from Trump to Biden and problems with absentee ballots. The judge summarily rejected those claims. Batten said the lawsuit sought “perhaps the most extraordinary relief ever sought in any federal court in connection with an election.” He said the lawsuit sought to ignore the will of voters in Georgia, which certified the state for Biden again Monday after three vote counts. “They want this court to substitute its judgment for that of two-and-a-half million Georgia voters who voted for Joe Biden and this I am unwilling to do,” Batten said. Trump has appointed more than 150 federal court judges who have been confirmed by the Senate and pushed through three Supreme Court justices. Much like Trump, his lawyers try to blame the political leanings of the judge after their legal arguments are flayed. When a federal appeals panel in Philadelphia rejected Trump’s election challenge just five days after it reached the court, Trump legal advisor Jenna Ellis called their work a product of “the activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania.” But Trump appointed the judge who wrote the Nov. 27 opinion. “Voters, not lawyers, choose the president. Ballots, not briefs, decide elections,” Judge Stephanos Bibas wrote as the 3rd U.S. Circuit panel refused to stop the state from certifying its results for Democrat Joe Biden, a demand he called “breathtaking.” All three of the panel members were appointed by Republican presidents. And they were upholding the decision of a fourth Republican, U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann, a conservative jurist and Federalist Society member. Brann had called the campaign’s legal case, which was argued in court by Rudy Giuliani, a “haphazard” jumble that resembled “Frankenstein’s monster.” In state courts, too, the lawsuits have failed. In Arizona on Friday, Judge Randall Warner, an independent appointed in 2007 by Democratic former Gov. Janet Napolitano, threw out a bid to undo Biden's victory. Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward challenged of ballots in metro Phoenix that were duplicated because voters’ earlier ballots were damaged or could not be run through tabulators. Warner wrote: “There is no evidence that the inaccuracies were intentional or part of a fraudulent scheme. They were mistakes. And given both the small number of duplicate ballots and the low error rate, the evidence does not show any impact on the outcome.” In Nevada on Friday, Judge James Todd Russell in Carson City ruled that attorneys for Republican electors failed to provide clear or convincing evidence of fraud or illegality. Nevada judges are nonpartisan. But Russell's father was a Republican governor of the state from 1951-59. ___ White reported from Detroit. Associated Press Writers Kate Brumback in Atlanta; Jacques Billeaud in Phoenix; Ken Ritter in Las Vegas; and Maryclaire Dale in Philadelphia contributed to this report. Colleen Long And Ed White, The Associated Press

  • Valero Energy awaiting public comments on Eastern Passage site cleanup

    Valero Energy Corp. plans to clean up a former bulk fuel storage facility in the Halifax area.Nova Scotia's Environment Department has confirmed the Texas-based company has applied for industrial approval to remediate the 186-hectare site on Main Road in Eastern Passage.The process requires community consultation.A notice from the company said it began accepting comments from the public as of Dec. 1 "regarding any potential for impacts that may extend beyond property during the activities." The feedback period ends Jan. 15, 2021.Barbara Adams, the Progressive Conservative MLA for the area, said people need an online information session before they can comment."I could ask a whole lot of questions, but how can I even ask when I have not seen an environmental report as to what is even in there or what the remediation plans look like?" said Adams, who lives next to the Valero property. Adams said there are probably 1,000 homes in the immediate area and a daycare that backs onto the site.Valero spokesperson Louis-Phillipe Gariepy said the cleanup stage should have no adverse or lasting impact on the community. He said it involves the removal of old structures as well as some soil testing."If tests show the soil is contaminated with hydrocarbons, it will be removed and replaced with clean backfill," Gariepy told CBC News from Montreal. "So there will be some truck traffic."Property will be soldHe added if people have any concerns about the remediation, they should contact the company or the provincial government so they can be addressed during the permit process.Valero plans to sell the property once it is remediated, said Gariepy. Comments on what should be built on the land should be addressed to the new owners during the redevelopment stage.A Nov. 28 newspaper ad by the company indicated most of the remaining buildings and underground infrastructure "will be removed to allow for future commercial or industrial development."A spokesperson for the Environment Department told CBC News in an email that details of an application for a permit are not released until after it is approved.Tammy Jakeman, who has lived in Eastern Passage for 27 years, said people have posted a lot of ideas to a community Facebook page about what should be built on the land once it has been cleaned up."There's been calls for a larger grocery store, there's been calls for a collaborative health clinic and there's been calls for a better recreation facility," said Jakeman, who was nominated last month as the provincial NDP candidate for Eastern Passage."It's going to be huge," she said. "I don't think anything this large has ever happened in this community before."According to Valero's newspaper ad, work on the site is expected to begin in March and be completed by October 2021.MORE TOP STORIES

  • Saint John network will continue to be offline until 2021 after cyberattack

    The holiday break means Saint John's network, including online payments, won't be back until at least January of next year after a ransomware attack caused the city to shut down its systems.City manager John Collin told council Monday night the city is continuing its efforts to return all IT services but won't reconnect networks to the public until "it's safe to do so."He said the city can afford to take its time, since all services except "some online payments" continue to be delivered."There are some that are using manual methods to deliver services such as building permits, but all services are being delivered," he said. "We should not be — and we are not — in a hurry to rejoin, and we'll take the time that is necessary."A ransomware attack on Nov. 13 forced the city to take its network offline. Because of the attack the city's website is still down. Some departmental phone lines and email to most city hall employees were also affected. Residents can't pay tickets online, nor pay for parking electronically unless they use the third-party HotSpot app. Cash payments are still available, including at parking meters.Residents can also pay their Saint John Water bills at their bank, through pre-authorized payments, or in-person by cheque or cash at the customer service centre on the first floor of City Hall.  Collin said a "well-deserved rest" is needed for people working on getting the network back up, which means residents won't see a change until "later on in January."Collin said earlier that the city has not confirmed any personal data leaks, but it hasn't made a final determination on that. Residents are advised to watch for any irregular activity on their bank accounts and credit card statements in the meantime.He also said because of the nature of the attack the city can't share any details about what happened. The city still has not said how the attack happened, which systems were targeted, what information was possibly compromised or what exactly it's doing to respond.

  • Halifax parkade construction provides rare glimpse of historic hidden watercourse

    A historic culvert uncovered on the Halifax Common is providing a rare reminder of a waterway that flows underground across the city.A concrete and stone drain was uncovered on the future site of a hospital parkade at the corner of Bell Road and Summer Street."I went, wow, look at that! That's so old, that's amazing ... that must be Freshwater Brook," said Peggy Cameron of the Friends of the Halifax Common.In an email, Transportation and Infrastructure renewal spokesperson Jasmine Flemming confirmed the culvert is "likely" part of the Freshwater Brook.A future above ground?Cameron said Freshwater Brook, with its headwaters on the Halifax Common, was once an important resource for ships in Halifax harbour."It was used for fresh water for sailors. They would fill up ... when they were going to sea," she said.Today, only a small section of Freshwater Brook can be seen above ground in the Public Gardens.But Cameron would like to see more of Freshwater Brook brought to the surface."I think that we really need to follow the lead of many other cities all around the world. Even in Dartmouth, they've daylighted Sawmill Stream. And I think it would be very, very opportune to take this moment to reconsider," she said.Cameron said most of the path of Freshwater Brook remains unbuilt upon, including parts of the Common, the Public Gardens and Victoria Park.She said creating natural areas in urban settings is good for public mental health.Cameron said uncovering natural drainage is important as Nova Scotia faces more extreme weather due to climate change, including intense bursts of heavy rainfall."We need these kinds of free services from the environment to cope with all of the things we're going to deal with," she said."We know we're going to have a lot of extreme weather, a lot of need for water to be able to be absorbed naturally, We're never going to put it all in pipes."It's unclear to Cameron if the historic culvert is still carrying any flow from Freshwater Brook.The Natural History Museum, which is directly to the south, is built below the level of the drain.The culvert's future is unknown."The archaeology team thoroughly documented the culvert and will supervise any removal. At this time, options for the culvert are still being considered," Flemming said.The province would not allow the archeologist to be interviewed by CBC News.MORE TOP STORIES

  • Hong Kong police arrest 8 over 'unauthorized' protest

    Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested eight pro-democracy activists over their role in an unauthorized protest last summer, widening a crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. The arrests, which included several former lawmakers, are tied to a July 1 demonstration in which thousands defied a protest ban and rallied on the streets against a national security law imposed on the city by Beijing the day before. Former pro-democracy lawmakers Wu Chi-wai, Eddie Chu and Leung Kwok Hung were arrested at their homes on charges related to organizing and participating in the protest, according to Facebook posts on their respective pages. Hong Kong police said in a statement that eight men aged between 24 and 64 had been arrested for inciting, organizing and taking part in an unauthorized assembly. Traditionally, a protest march is held every year on July 1 — the day Hong Kong was handed from British to Chinese control in 1997 — but this year’s protest was banned with authorities citing the health risks from the pandemic. Hong Kong and Beijing have increasingly clamped down on dissent in the city since the introduction of the national security law, which was aimed at curbing months of political unrest and protests against the government. The crackdown has led to accusations that Beijing is violating the autonomy it promised Hong Kong would have following the 1997 handover. It also has triggered warnings the ruling Communist Party is damaging Hong Kong’s appeal as a global business centre and one of Asia’s most dynamic cities. More than 370 people were arrested on July 1, with at least 10 arrested under the national security law. In August, the U.S. imposed sanctions on 11 officials from mainland China and Hong Kong, including Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, for undermining the city’s autonomy. The U.S. sanctioned another 14 Chinese officials on Tuesday for undermining the city’s democratic processes. Zen Soo, The Associated Press

  • Tuesday's safe harbour deadline is boost for Biden

    WASHINGTON — A deadline set Tuesday under federal law essentially locks in President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, even though President Donald Trump is still falsely claiming he won reelection. Other than Wisconsin, every state appears to have met the safe harbour deadline, which means Congress has to accept the electoral votes that will be cast next week and sent to the Capitol for counting on Jan. 6. Those votes will elect Biden as the country's next president. It's called a safe harbour provision because it’s a kind of insurance policy by which a state can insulate its electoral votes against challenges in Congress by finishing up certification of the results and any state court legal challenges by the deadline, which this year is Tuesday. “What federal law requires is that if a state has completed its post-election certification by Dec. 8, Congress is required to accept those results,” said Rebecca Green, an election law professor at the William & Mary law school in Williamsburg, Virginia. The Electoral College is a creation of the Constitution, but Congress sets the date for federal elections and, in the case of the presidency, determines when presidential electors gather in state capitals to vote. In 2020, that date is Dec. 14. The safe harbour deadline is six days earlier. By the end of the day, every state is expected to have made its election results official, awarding 306 electoral votes to Biden and 232 to Trump. The attention paid to the normally obscure safe harbour provision is a function of Trump's unrelenting efforts to challenge the legitimacy of the election. He has refused to concede, made unsupported claims of fraud and called on Republican lawmakers in key states to appoint electors who would vote for him even after those states have certified a Biden win. But Trump's arguments have gone nowhere in court in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Most of his campaign's lawsuits in state courts challenging those Biden victories have been dismissed, with the exception of Wisconsin, where a hearing is scheduled for later this week. Like the others, the lawsuit does not appear to have much chance of succeeding, but because it was filed in accordance with state procedures for challenging election results, “it's looking to me like Wisconsin is going to miss the safe harbour deadline because of that,” said Edward Foley, a professor of election law at Ohio State University's Moritz School of Law. Judge Stephen Simanek, appointed to hear the case, has acknowledged that the case would push the state outside the electoral vote safe harbour. Missing the deadline won't deprive Wisconsin of its 10 electoral votes. Biden electors still will meet in Madison on Monday to cast their votes and there's no reason to expect that Congress won't accept them. In any case, Biden would still have more than the 270 votes he needs even without Wisconsin's. But lawmakers in Washington could theoretically second-guess the slate of electors from any state that misses the Dec. 8 deadline, Foley said. Already one member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., has said he will challenge electoral votes for Biden on Jan. 6. Brooks would need to object in writing and be joined by at least one senator. If that were to happen, both chambers would debate the objections and vote on whether to sustain them. But unless both houses agreed to the objections, they would fail. The unwillingness of Trump and his supporters to concede is “dangerous because in an electoral competition, one side wins, one side loses and it's essential that the losing side accepts the winner’s victory. What is really being challenged right now is our capacity to play by those rules," Foley said. The safe harbour provision played a prominent role in the Bush v. Gore case after the 2000 presidential election. The Supreme Court shut down Florida’s state-court-ordered recount because the safe harbour deadline was approaching. The court's opinion was issued Dec. 12, the deadline in 2000. Vice-President Al Gore conceded the race to George W. Bush, then the Texas governor, the next day. In his dissent, Justice Stephen Breyer said the deadline that really mattered was the day on which the Electoral College was scheduled to meet. Whether there was time to conduct a recount by then “is a matter for the state courts to determine,” Breyer wrote. When Florida's electoral votes, decisive in Bush's victory, reached Congress, several Black House members protested, but no senators joined in. It was left to Gore, who presided over the count as president of the Senate, to gavel down the objections from his fellow Democrats. Mark Sherman, The Associated Press

  • With COVID-19 'spreading aggressively,' Toronto and Peel face uncertain future after lockdown

    As Toronto and Peel Region pass the midway point of their lockdown, indicators measuring the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic are not yet showing any sign of improvement, raising the spectre of prolonged or heightened restrictions stretching into the foreseeable future. The two regions were placed under Ontario's "grey" lockdown restrictions by the provincial government for a period of at least 28 days that could end as soon as Dec. 21.The heightened public health measures include the closure of in-person restaurant service, gyms, and a ban on indoor social gatherings among people from different households.In the two weeks since those measures were installed, case counts and hospitalizations in Toronto and Peel Region have continued their steady climb, to the dismay of public health officials."The case counts are so high that I can only call this a very serious situation," said Toronto's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa during a Monday news conference."COVID-19 is spreading aggressively in Toronto."Dr. Michael Warner, the medical director of Michael Garron Hospital's intensive care unit, said there has been a "significant increase" in COVID-19 admissions during the past week, which has left the hospital with more patients than beds."That trajectory is concerning," said Warner, who expects COVID-19 ICU admissions to continue surging until at least the end of the year, which could result in massive strain on the health-care system and its workers.The number of COVID-19 patients in ICUs across Ontario reached a second-wave high of 213 on Monday.University of Ottawa epidemiologist Raywat Deonadan likened the situation in Toronto and Peel Region to that of a massive truck, whose momentum will be difficult, though not impossible, to counteract."We have a huge caseload," he said. "It's going to take a while to slow that down," he added before noting that former hotspot regions like Ottawa have had comparative success.Why this week is keyThe onset of COVID-19 symptoms can take up to 14 days after a person's initial infection, meaning that case numbers collected this week by Toronto and Peel Region could offer the most accurate measure yet of the lockdown's effectiveness.De Villa said she and her team will be examining a variety of indicators this week — including the ages of new patients, where new cases are found and the number of hospitalizations — to determine the city's next steps.She said it is too soon to know if existing lockdown restrictions will need to be extended beyond Dec. 21.Deonadan said appropriate next steps may not be clear until nearly the end of the current lockdown, since measures to slow the virus during the pandemic's first wave took up to four weeks."It flattened eventually, but it took longer than we thought," he said.Warner also cautioned that any impact on hospitalizations will be "dramatically delayed" from the time new restrictions are put in place.Decisions about those restrictions will ultimately be determined by the province, which has not yet said what it's planning for Toronto or Peel Region at the end of the current 28-day period.Premier Doug Ford on Monday credited the lockdowns for keeping the rate of growth below a figure presented in provincial modelling data in November, which forecasted that Ontario could see more than 6,000 daily cases by mid-December if no interventions were taken."So I sat back and thought, if we didn't do this lockdown would it have been 6,000?" Ford said.Calls for regional lockdown, renewed commitmentWarner said this week's updated COVID-19 figures could still mask the true spread of the novel coronavirus, since not all regions in the GTA are subject to the same restrictions. That means people may be contracting the virus as they move around the region, where some businesses and personal services remain open."It's hard to know whether the lockdown measures will be effective because it's not a regional lockdown," he told CBC Toronto."It's just two municipalities within the Greater Toronto Area that are in lockdown, and people continue to move freely."He's calling for expanding lockdown restrictions across the GTA.De Villa said a region-wide lockdown is worth considering if the current struggles continue, though she said residents accepting their responsibility to stay home and limit contacts will ultimately determine the course of the pandemic."What happens," she said, "is really up to us."

  • David Beckham turns into an old man for Malaria Must Die campaign

    A digital studio in Amsterdam added twenty to thirty years to David Beckham to see what the world will look like when malaria is solved.

  • 700 families waiting for children's health services at Toronto hospital as pandemic backlog grows

    Just six months after he was born, Ivona Novak's son Noah was diagnosed with cancer in his spinal cord.The tumour, though treatable, left the Toronto infant paralyzed from the chest down. Later, when Noah's peers were taking their first steps, he was learning how to use a manual wheelchair.Now five years old, Noah is speeding around his family's Etobicoke driveway on his bright orange set of wheels, grinning as he pauses to lob a snowball at his dad. While he's happy and healthy right now, Noah's parents worry his comfort and mobility are in jeopardy as multiple children's health services are being delayed while his hospital team grapples with a months-long backlog."You feel really helpless as a parent," Novak said.Currently, more than 700 Ontario families are waiting for key services at Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital in Toronto, the largest facility of its kind in Canada.Autism programs, wheelchair seating services, and fittings for orthotics and prosthetics are all being impacted, CBC News has learned.WATCH | Ivona Novak shares impact of wait times on her son Noah, 5, a cancer survivor:In Noah's case, he's waiting on an appointment to obtain medication to help strengthen his bones after already experiencing multiple fractures, Novak said, and he's due for his next round of botox injections in his bladder this month.It's a routine procedure that's meant to prevent incontinence and ward off long-term bladder issues and kidney failure — but Novak doesn't know how many months it will be until her son is given an appointment. Pain, anxiety may be caused by delaysStaff at the hospital say a halt on services in the early months of the pandemic has left medical teams struggling to play catch-up, with current wait times of months or even a year or more.Sandra Ramdial, operations manager for orthotics and prosthetics at Holland Bloorview, said the clinically accepted wait time for orthotics and prosthetic appointments is only 30 days — a target the facility may not hit for at least 12 months."A delay in addressing a broken or outgrown orthotic or a prosthetic device can cause sores and pain for a child, because of the pressure that's caused due to growth, or change in a medical condition," she explained.Wheelchair seating services — which ensure young wheelchair users are comfortable, and also prevent conditions like scoliosis, a curving of the spine — have the same clinically accepted wait time. The hospital said it requires additional provincial funding to beef up staffing enough to get back to that level."Our seating service delays can mean that the child isn't actually able to move at all," said Lindsey Crawford, senior director of ambulatory care services at Holland Bloorview."So they might not be able to attend school, which creates a lot of anxiety, they might not be able to tolerate sitting up in their wheelchairs, they might be stuck in bed all day. And in some cases, if they don't have their wheelchair properly fitted, that can cause a lot of pain — and sometimes fractures."7 in 10 appointments cancelled during first waveDuring the first wave of the pandemic, rising COVID-19 cases and the resulting shutdowns forced Holland Bloorview to cancel seven in 10 appointments, according to hospital figures, which led to the current wait list.The latest available hospital data, as of last Friday, showed a backlog of 493 for the hospital's autism clinic, 153 for orthotics and prosthetics, and 62 for the wheelchair seating service. The team stressed this ripple effect compounds on the more publicized issue of cancelled surgeries, which some researchers estimate hit a backlog of close to 150,000 procedures in Ontario between mid-March and mid-June this year."It's having a huge impact on clients' and family's lives," Crawford said.At Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children, also known as SickKids, two-thirds of young patients waiting for surgeries missed their target window during the pandemic, the Globe and Mail reported in November.A month earlier, the Children's Health Coalition — a collective of children's health organizations, including both SickKids and Holland Bloorview — made a public statement that Ontario children are "victims of a health care crisis" that existed before COVID-19 stuck, and worsened this year.Amid the pandemic, more than 30,000 pediatric procedures and appointments at children's hospitals across the province have been cancelled, the group said, with kids now facing waits of up to two and a half years for surgery.'Many' services allowed to resumeThe coalition called for $375 million in provincial investments into children's health and social care to tackle that backlog, but provincial officials aren't committing to new funding.In a statement, Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services spokesperson Genevieve Oger touted previous investments to expand access to services for children and youth."Since the first stage of reopening, the province has allowed many health and social services to resume, including in-person services provided they can operate in compliance with the advice, recommendations and instructions of public health officials," she said.Crawford stressed that offering services in-person safely does take more time, given the COVID-19 protocols in place, which makes it hard for Holland Bloorview to tackle its ever-growing backlog. The team is trying to offer many appointments virtually, she added.But for wheelchair fittings, and many other hands-on services, the only effective approach is meeting patients face-to-face.Novak, as the mother of a child using a wheelchair, said she's growing more nervous about delays to Noah's appointments as Ontario's COVID-19 cases continue surging to record-breaking levels.The government needs to invest enough to ensure children's services aren't impacted in the months ahead, she said, otherwise young Ontarians like her son could wind up suffering, or even face potentially-lifelong health impacts."It's really frustrating because you think that you have this whole support network of family, friends, and health care workers, and something like COVID comes along and it really pulls the rug right from under you," Novak said.She said she has no clear answers on how long Noah's appointments will be delayed."One month, that's OK," she said. "Anything past that, and we're starting to risk his health."

  • Why the Beatles remain relevant 50 years after breaking up

    Take note today of the first reference you see or hear to the 40th anniversary of John Lennon's death. Missing it might be impossible. On social media, on TV, on radio, it's there, all around us, and for one reason — John Lennon was a member of the Beatles. Yes, he had a successful solo career and was a high-profile peace activist, but at the end of the day, he was a Beatle. And the Beatles, despite breaking up 50 years ago — after barely a decade of making music — remain to this day, remarkably, a constant and all-encompassing cultural presence.In April, the cast of the CBC comedy Schitt's Creek appeared on the cover of Variety magazine. The striking black and white photograph — featuring the actors Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy, Eugene and Daniel Levy — pays homage to the 1964 album Meet the Beatles!, complete with the headline "The Fab Four."The article is a celebration of the show's final season, and the editors at Variety, looking to highlight Schitt Creek's burgeoning popularity, appear to have landed on the best possible definition of pop culture success — the Beatles.Showing up in movies, adsThe Variety cover is playful, intelligent and immediately understood. In the decades following the Beatles' 1970 breakup, references like this have become irresistible fodder in the worlds of advertising, television and film. From the big screen, the references are easy to find on YouTube, with at least one channel (calling itself Sgt. Pepper's) editing dozens of them together for seamless viewing.WATCH | Archival footage of the Beatles' arrival in North America in 1964:One of the first signs the band had broken through to the broader culture dates back to 1964, the year they stormed North America. It's a disparaging remark James Bond (played by Sean Connery) makes in the movie Goldfinger: Agent 007 suggests that drinking improperly chilled champagne is "as bad as listening to the Beatles without earmuffs." (At that point in time, the Beatles' magic obviously worked best on a younger demographic.)A more recent reference is typical of how the Beatles make it into a film script nowadays. In the 2018 blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) says, "The Avengers broke up. We're toast." The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) replies, "Broke up? Like a band? Like the Beatles?"That's usually how it's done — a fast one-liner. The Beatles are presented humorously and without explanation. We in the audience are expected to know who they are and what they represent, and we do. (Incidentally, the movie also features a character Marvel Comics introduced in the 1970s named Rocket Raccoon, a humorous nod to the Beatles' song Rocky Raccoon.)In fact, the Beatles' image is open for exploitation from every corner of the culture, no matter how ridiculous. Take, for example, the various knock-off versions of the cover art for the Beatles' album Abbey Road, which features John, Paul, George and Ringo striding one after the other. The most surreal of these re-creations involves Margaret Thatcher. There she is in 1990, at the time the prime minister of Britain, shamelessly courting the Beatle vote on the Abbey Road crosswalk. (Thatcher — always the contrarian — is walking the wrong way.)'An ongoing touchstone'Stacy Lee Kong, a 35-year-old Toronto-based pop culture critic, marvels at the enduring value of the Beatles' image. She said it wouldn't have survived this long if it didn't have such a formidable foundation. That foundation, of course, is the music. "The crucial element is the songs. Every generation seems to find something in the music that makes them feel something. The songs are deeply human."There are countless accolades on this front, with glowing commentary over the years touching on everything from the Beatles' infectious melodies and brilliant chord progressions to the universality of their lyrics. WATCH | The Beatles reflect on their own popularity in 1966:Leonard Bernstein, the celebrated composer and conductor, may have said it best in discussing his admiration for the song A Day in the Life: "Just three bars sustain me, rejuvenate me, inflame my senses and my sensibilities."Kong also points out that the issue of relevance rarely comes up with the Fab Four, "like it does for Madonna, for example." (Perhaps a better comparison here is the Rolling Stones.) That's because the Beatles, as a band, died young — like James Dean or Marilyn Monroe, in a way — which means their work has a clear beginning and end. Considering the Beatles went out at the top of their game, it gives them a legacy that doesn't include any late-career signs of diminishing talent. The Beatles started strong and finished even stronger.Kong said another thing that sustains the Beatles' appeal is that nowadays, "there's an incentive to understand cultural shorthand." The Beatles "remain an ongoing touchstone because people intuitively see the importance of being part of something larger than their own individual frame of reference." WATCH | The trailer for Yesterday (2019):Forbes magazine estimated that in 2019, the Beatles' songs were streamed more than 1.5 billion times on Spotify. According to Forbes, almost half the people responsible for that streaming were under the age of 30.It means, at least for now, that there's no danger of the world existing without the Beatles — an idea explored in the 2019 movie Yesterday. The premise was a simple one — no Strawberry Fields, no Hey Jude, no Sgt. Pepper. As John Lennon said once, imagine.

  • California releases smartphone virus tool as cases soar

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced a voluntary smartphone tool to alert people of possible coronavirus exposure as cases soar higher, new restrictions are imposed and many people still say they won't heed the pleas to stay home.The tool — which has been used on a pilot basis on some state university campuses — doesn’t track people’s identities or locations but uses Bluetooth wireless signals to detect when two phones are within 6 feet (1.8 metres) of each other for at least 15 minutes, officials said.California's 40 million residents can opt in to the system starting Thursday. When someone who has activated the technology tests positive for the virus, that person will receive a verification code from state health officials that can be used to send an anonymous alert to other users who may have been exposed over the past 14 days."The more people that participate in it, the more that opt in, the more effective this program can be," Newsom told reporters. “We are hoping there will be enough to make this meaningful.”The technology comes as coronavirus cases are exploding in California and more than 80% of the state’s residents are under orders not to leave their homes for at least the next three weeks except for essential purposes. Sixteen other states, plus Guam and Washington, D.C., have already made available the system co-created by Apple and Google, though most residents of those places aren’t using it.Andrew Noymer, a public health professor at University of California, Irvine, questioned how many residents would opt in due to privacy concerns and the value of the tool if they don't.He said people may find themselves paralyzed by a flood of information and it isn't clear what they'll do with it — especially if they take a coronavirus test after getting an alert and wind up negative, only to receive another alert.“In a purely epidemiological perspective, uptake is everything. If about 10% of people do it, it's useless,” he said. “Even if it does get takers, it's still unproven. Because then, what do you do?”Over the past two weeks, California has reported a quarter of a million positive virus cases. The seven-day average for newly reported virus cases on Monday neared 22,000, a 50% increase over the prior week, state data shows.More than 10,000 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, including more than 2,300 in intensive care, Newsom said.The state's 400 hospitals are at about 80% capacity but there are hospitals in San Diego, Imperial, and Los Angeles counties with intensive care units that are full, said Carmela Coyle, president of the California Hospital Association. Hospitals are limited by staff shortages following a spike in virus cases around Halloween, she said.“These numbers do not yet include the Thanksgiving holiday, and the gathering of families just a week or so ago so. We do expect that this will get far worse before it gets better,” she said.The numbers leave California back where it started 10 months ago with stay-at-home rules, but now fewer people are likely to obey them.Newsom’s administration issued the stay-at-home rules closing restaurant dining, salons and playgrounds in Southern California and a large swath of the Central Valley agricultural region after more than 85% of intensive care units were occupied in those regions. Five San Francisco Bay Area counties voluntarily joined the rules over ICU capacity concerns, and restrictions there will last until Jan. 4, a week longer than the state’s timeline. Retailers including supermarkets and shopping centres can operate with 20% capacity.The U.S. Forest Service announced that it was closing developed campgrounds in eight national forests in the state's Southern California and San Joaquin Valley regions to be consistent with the state order, and said other closures were possible. The park said day use of the forests will be allowed.“Campgrounds, like other overnight accommodations, create opportunities for people from differing households and communities to gather” and closing them will reduce COVID-19 exposure to visitors and employees, said a statement from Randy Moore, U.S. Forest Service regional forester for the Pacific Southwest Region.Some business owners said they would keep their doors open and several law enforcement agencies say they won't enforce the rules and are counting on people to voluntarily wear masks and practice physical distancing to protect themselves and their families. While the Orange County Sheriff has said he won’t send deputies to enforce the state’s virus rules, Santa Clara County recently had firefighters help ensure compliance at area businesses.Lu Garcia Reynoso, who owns a Southern California barbershop, told the Press-Enterprise she'll stay open despite the latest order and is concerned some salons may move underground to avoid being detected.“This will encourage people to board up their windows and take clients in secret,” she said.San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow said he wouldn't follow other Bay Area counties' move to quickly impose the latest order. Morrow said he isn't aware of data showing businesses operating with already-significant restrictions are driving virus transmission, and that shutting them down could lead to more job loss and despair and push more activities indoors, leading to more coronavirus infections.Morrow also said many hospitals haven't yet cancelled elective procedures or taken other steps to enhance capacity. And while it's clear that staying home and wearing masks can help slow the spread of the virus, it isn't clear public health officials know how to get community members to do so, he said.“I appreciate that some of you think I (or the government) have magical abilities to change everyone’s behaviour, but I assure you, I (we) do not,” Morrow wrote in a statement.Schools that are currently open can continue providing in-person instruction.But Los Angeles Unified School District, the nation's second-largest, on Monday announced the suspension of all school-based instructional and childcare programs and conditioning programs for student athletes due to the record number of virus cases.Starting Thursday, Californians will be able to activate the new “exposure notification” tool in their iPhone settings or on Android phones by downloading the CA Notify app from the Google Play store. Many residents will get a notification inviting them to participate.Officials said the encounters are temporarily logged in a way that doesn’t reveal a person’s identity or geographic location.___Taxin reported from Orange County, California. Associated Press writer Matt O'Brien in Providence, Rhode Island, John Antczak in Los Angeles and Olga R. Rodriguez in San Francisco contributed to this report.Amy Taxin And Adam Beam, The Associated Press

  • City seals off Charlottetown tunnel used for shelter, drug injection

    The chair of Charlottetown's protective services committee says the city has sealed off the entrance to a tunnel that goes under Water Street because the tunnel was being used as a place to inject drugs and posed a risk to the public.That move has pushed forward an ongoing dialogue around the need for supervised injection sites on P.E.I.Greg Rivard said the city has known about how the tunnel was being used for at least the last two years, and has tried unsuccessfully in the past to board it up.He said items in the tunnel were cleared out Thursday, including mattresses, clothing, and other personal belongings, which he said showed the site was being used to inject drugs.Rivard said the site was used "by people seeking shelter. Kind of a hangout place, and a place unfortunately to illegally inject."The presence of the mattresses, he said, "suggests it was used for people to sleep."Rivard said the city covered off the entrance to the tunnel because its use posed a risk to health and safety, and "some of the actions taking place in there were illegal. It was something the city couldn't sanction."But when asked what happened to the people who were using the location, Rivard said "we're not sure. We have to assume they're going to find another location. We're hoping that it's, I guess, a safe location."Angele DesRoches, program co-ordinator with PEERS Alliance, said the fact people were using the tunnel as a shelter and as a place to consume drugs "highlights that members of our Island community are living with complex mental health issues and substance-use disorders — and these folks are really struggling to get their needs met."She said shutting the site down does nothing to address the factors causing people to use it in the first place, and called for more investment in affordable housing and in harm reduction services "like safer consumption sites."Safe injection sites 'not off the table': ministerThe rising number of opioid-related overdoses — P.E.I. reported 12 between April and September of this year — has fuelled calls for supervised injection sites in the province, an issue raised during the recent fall sitting of the legislature."Safe injection sites is definitely not off the table, it's something that we'll certainly consider," Health Minister James Aylward said, in response to questions from the Liberal opposition. "But at this present time, [the Chief Public Health Office] and Health PEI, their main focus is on protecting Islanders from COVID-19."City willing to 'open up conversation'Rivard said he spoke Monday with Charlottetown Police Services about the issue."There certainly is a willingness to meet with the stakeholders and open up the conversation … about finding safe sites or creating a safe site," said Rivard."We have to look at other jurisdictions and what they're doing, and hopefully come up with a solution soon."Meanwhile, PEERS Alliance is preparing to launch a pilot program offering an overdose prevention hotline, which drug users will be able to call to reach a peer they can trust to dispatch first responders in the event of an overdose.But DesRoches said even that service will still leave the province far behind in terms of its ability "to better assist those who are most impacted by homelessness, mental illness, and the overdose crisis."More from CBC P.E.I.

  • Volunteer fire halls feeling a COVID crunch as pandemic drags on

    In his Come by Chance volunteer fire hall recently, Chief Duane Antle pointed at the lockers of his crew one at a time. "Directly for the refinery, directly with the refinery, these two here, directly with the refinery, and this one here. If the refinery doesn't reopen, where do all these people go?" Antle is worried the pandemic and its economic realities will force his firefighters to look for work outside the community. "Am I going to lose half my people because they had to move away to work?" he asked. Antle's main staffing concerns are linked to the status of the idled Come by Chance oil refinery but those aren't the only pandemic-related challenges to hit his fire hall. And he isn't alone — volunteer fire halls across the province are feeling COVID-induced strain. "The biggest challenges I think I'm facing personally is recruitment and retention. We're a small community. You don't have as big a draw as some of the bigger centres to get members from," he said. In addition to the refinery's impact, Antle said a couple other members have had to take a step back from the hall, as — because of situations at home — they cannot afford to get sick with COVID-19. "Basically every operation, all the volunteer fire departments in the province, has been affected. Whether it be public education, firefighting response, to training," said Justin Bolt, chief of the Marystown volunteer fire department, in a phone interview with CBC News on Friday. Bolt said it's meant a lot of adapting on the fly and he's thankful to members for their commitment and resilience through the added stress of the past months. Hurting financiallyOf this province's more than 270 fire halls, about 240 rely on some form of fundraising, according to Joe Power, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Fire Services. "Since March, early April, since COVID hit the world, it's been hard for small fire departments to do fundraising and they depend on fundraising to put gas in their trucks, buy equipment," said Power, the chief of the Labrador City fire department."A lot of small fire departments throughout Newfoundland and Labrador are currently hurting financially," he said. Power said his association has issued a plea for funding help from municipality coffers across the province. He hopes some of the federal government's restart money can make its way to fire halls and fill the fundraising gap. Then there's the social element, which has also been lost. Volunteer fire halls play important roles in their communities.They are often in charge of Santa Claus parades, they run community fundraisers, and they have other social events that bring members and their communities together. In the case of his fire hall, Power said, weekly training is now once a month, and social activities like the firefighters' banquet and year-end barbecue have all been cancelled. He's worried members may stay away when the pandemic ends."It's a big effect on the social aspect of things. People don't get to see their buddies anymore — there's a lot of friendships in the fire hall. It's hard on a lot of people," he said. When it's all tallied up — the monetary issues, the lack of training, the stress and the loss of camaraderie — Power says it could mean a decrease in numbers across the board. "It kind of worries us all in the service throughout the province that we may lose members and we may lose departments," he said. > I would think what it would look like is a heavier load put on fewer people. \- Duane AntleLooking at his own situation in Come by Chance, Antle said it may come to a point where neighbouring communities come together to try to figure out a way to pool resources. "I would think what it would look like is a heavier load put on fewer people," he said. "The fires are just as hot. The accidents are just as bad. If fewer people are carrying a heavier load, that's a lot to deal with in itself."Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

  • Should I wipe down groceries during the pandemic?

    Should I wipe down groceries during the pandemic? Experts say it’s not necessary for most people. The coronavirus spreads mainly through the respiratory droplets people spray when talking, coughing, sneezing or singing. It’s why health experts stress the importance of wearing masks and social distancing. Experts still recommend cleaning surfaces — especially frequently touched spots that infected people might have recently touched. That will also help reduce risk from other germs that haven’t gone away in the pandemic. People caring for those at risk for severe illness if infected might also want to take the precaution of wiping down any packages. But experts say to keep things in perspective. The virus is fragile and doesn’t survive easily outside the body for long, they note. Tests finding it on surfaces might just be detecting traces of the virus, not live virus capable of infecting people. Early studies finding it could linger on surfaces for days were conducted under laboratory conditions; the virus likely couldn't survive that long in real life. Dr. John Brooks, chief medical officer for the COVID-19 response at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said people should do what makes them comfortable. But he said if people unpack groceries without touching their faces and then washing their hands afterward, “I think that may be sufficient.” ___ The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org. Read previous Viral Questions: Is shopping in stores safe during the pandemic? What does emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine mean? Who will be the first to get COVID-19 vaccines? The Associated Press

  • Good luck finding a PlayStation 5: Walmart and other retailers battle ‘bots’ snatching up hot products

    Seven times last month, Benjamin Karmis, a 26-year-old priest from Wheaton, Illinois, failed to get his hands on the latest Sony PlayStation 5 video game console from retail websites including Walmart Inc and Facebook Marketplace. Instead, Karmis and other shoppers were outgunned by so-called “scalper bot” software, which resellers use to snatch up products online and relist them moments later at significant mark-ups on eBay and Amazon Marketplace. The coronavirus pandemic that has kept millions of shoppers at home has also emboldened such resellers, whose high-tech arbitrage - legal in most countries - is bringing grief for everyday shoppers.

  • Elon Musk's Starlink offers fast internet connections to rural Canadians. But it's not cheap

    When Vernon Kejick got a first taste of Starlink satellite internet on the Pikangikum First Nation, his initial review was succinct."All I can say is it's a lot faster than what I had before," he said. Kejick's response highlights a long-running disparity that may finally have met a resolution.Starlink, the new high-speed internet service provided by Elon Musk's U.S.-based SpaceX firm, and recently approved by the CRTC, does have drawbacks. It's expensive. And stargazers fear it will ruin the night sky.But for users in rural and remote areas who've long struggled to obtain internet access on equal footing with Canadians in urban areas, Starlink is offering hope. The service was recently made available to select users for "beta testing," with the promise of wider availability in 2021. In Pikangikum, a fly-in community of 2,800 residents in northwest Ontario, Kejick said he'd become accustomed to download speeds of only 2 megabits per second — a fraction of the 50 megabits per the second the federal government considers a standard minimum for broadband.At work, Kejick couldn't open large email attachments. He described the service as "deplorable."At the end of November, Pikangikum became the first Indigenous community to get connected to Starlink, with 60 dishes reserved for homes and businesses in the community in the initial phase of installation, and potentially another 40 by the end of December.Now, Kejick said his devices have been reaching 144 megabits per second. Not only can he quickly download attachments, Kejick said his wife has finally been able to chat with relatives in the Philippines over FaceTime. "It's as if you're sitting in the same room," he said.In Pikangikum, however, Starlink could offer more fundamental changes. Kejick, a victim services advocate with the Ontario Ministry of the Attorney General, said he hopes victims of crime will now be able to testify virtually, lessening the burden on them.Members of the remote Ojibwe community hope the faster internet will remove barriers to access virtual healthcare services and education, too."It's doing everything that people are asking it to do," said David Brown, CEO of FSET Information Technology in Kenora, Ont. His firm had been working with Pikangikum for several years to try to improve their connectivity. When he heard about Starlink, Brown jokingly promised his staff he would directly contact SpaceX's Musk — who recently surpassed Microsoft founder Bill Gates as one of the world's richest people, second only to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.Brown didn't reach Musk, but he did secure dozens of dishes for Pikangikum. FSET recently helped install the first batch. And the result, Brown said, was better than he expected.Starlink is "a wonderful thing," he said. "It's going to change the world for people."Rural, remote areas lack broadbandAcross Canada, only 40.8 per cent of rural communities have access to adequate broadband, according to federal data.Greg Rekounas, a database administrator who has long worked from home, said he contacted various service providers and could never find suitable broadband for his house on New Brunswick's Kingston Peninsula, near Saint John.The quality of his home connection suffered under the strain of increased streaming and surfing during the pandemic. So when he heard about Starlink, he signed up in November to become one of the company's Canadian beta testers. Rekounas received an email saying he'd been selected, and received the installation kit within days."I've been waiting for something like this for a long time," he said. There have been some hiccups with certain streaming apps, but Rekounas said "in general, it's been fantastic."SpaceX said there are bound to be interruptions while its service is in beta testing, which it describes as "Better Than Nothing Beta."Not everyone who registers to become a tester is selected to take part. SpaceX did not respond to emailed questions about the number of Canadians testing its service, or when exactly the firm expects to make Starlink available to the general public.The cost alone is bound to turn off some consumers. Delores Waye of Taymouth, N.B., north of Fredericton, recently received an invitation from Starlink after her son had made the request. She was interested in signing up, until Waye saw the price at the bottom of the email.WATCH | Starlink satellites spotted over New Brunswick:Buying the dish and other gear needed for the Starlink service costs $649, plus tax. Rekounas said he paid $820 in total. Users are expected to install the kit themselves. Then, it's $129 per month for the service."I was floored," Waye said. "When you're doing beta testing, you would expect the company to at least provide you with the equipment. It just seems crazy."Trouble aboveThere's also another kind of cost to consider: the lasting impact of thousands of low Earth orbit satellites sent into the sky. Starlink satellites orbit the Earth at an altitude of 550 kilometres. That's thousands of kilometres lower than conventional satellites — reducing the distance the signal must travel. SpaceX has been launching up to 60 satellites at a time, with hundreds already in orbit. The firm reportedly plans to launch as many as 42,000 in total.Stargazers such as University of Regina astronomy professor Samantha Lawler anticipate a visible impact. "It's going to dramatically change the way the night sky looks for everyone in the world," she said in an interview.Canadians have already been reporting sightings of the bright Starlink satellites at night, in a distinct train-like formation. Earlier this year, SpaceX committed to making changes so their satellites wouldn't be so visible. The company pledged to add a visor to each satellite as a way to prevent the sun's reflection.LISTEN | Why the race to deliver better internet service has many astronomers concerned:Amazon is planning its own low Earth orbit satellite constellation, too. And Canadian firm Telesat signed an agreement with the federal government to provide high-speed internet with a new low orbit fleet of its own. Lawler said the satellites will be brightest in places such as Regina, Saskatoon, Calgary and Vancouver. "We're at pretty much the worst latitude for it," she warned."For a couple of hours after sunset and a couple of hours before sunrise… you will see more satellites in the sky than stars."Ottawa recently announced plans to ensure 98 per cent of Canadians are connected to high-speed internet by 2026. The announcement included $150 million in funding for quick-turnaround projects to connect more households by next fall.A government spokesperson told CBC News that Starlink projects aren't excluded from the plans and Canadians may apply for funding if certain criteria are met.Rekounas in New Brunswick said he's heard from about five other local residents who received a link to take part in the beta testing. He expects many more will follow once the service is more widely available."Everybody's very excited," he said. "It's a game changer."

  • N.S. cuts program that paid doctors isolating after COVID exposure at work

    Nova Scotia has abruptly cancelled a program that paid some physicians exposed to COVID-19 on the job for their time in isolation — a move the association representing doctors in the province calls "ill-advised" amid the pandemic's second wave.Doctors Nova Scotia said the move affects more than 500 physicians, including some doctors in the emergency department, family physicians and hospitalists. They include physicians paid under the fee-for-service model and some others. The physicians were told late last week the temporary isolation program had ended effective immediately. The Health Department said it made the change because most doctors can work virtually from home."There are certainly some who are understandably upset by it," said Dr. Robyn MacQuarrie, president of Doctors Nova Scotia. "We did share back our thoughts with [the Health Department] about the timing of it being ill-advised."Working from homeCBC News has heard from two physicians who said the province is turning its back on those working on the front lines.The Health Department would not provide anyone for an interview. In a brief email statement, it said the isolation program was tied to the income stabilization program, which ended in July.The statement said most doctors should be able to work from home."Our understanding of the virus has increased significantly and with virtual care [fee] codes in place, many physicians can continue to provide services while self-isolating," the statement read.Fee codes allow most physicians to bill for some services that are delivered virtually.Two-tiered systemMacQuarrie said the move has created a two-tiered system.For example, she said, if two physicians working side by side in the emergency room — one who's paid under the fee-for-service model and another who's paid under a different model — are exposed to COVID-19, the latter might be paid for their time in isolation while the other would not. "Our position would be that it certainly seems that they're unfairly disadvantaged as compared to others in that situation if they're exposed at work," she said.MacQuarrie said while Doctors Nova Scotia can voice its concern, it's not in a position to negotiate with the province to bring the program back. The only window to negotiate is when they're working on a new contract."Ultimately this is a program that was put up at the government's discretion, and also had the ability to be taken down at the government's discretion," she said."Certainly our position at DNS would be there's been a lot of great things the government has put in place to support doctors during the pandemic, we're really happy to have the virtual care fee codes."MacQuarrie, personally, is not affected by the move. But she said she's disappointed the province would cut the isolation program for her colleagues."The fee-for-service physicians are the ones that are the most vulnerable," she said. "The timing is unfortunate."MORE TOP STORIES

  • Food prices rising and Britain rolls out COVID-19 vaccine: In The News for Dec. 8

    In The News is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to kickstart your day. Here is what's on the radar of our editors for the morning of Dec. 8 ...What we are watching in Canada ...A small number of vulnerable Canadians could be immunized against COVID-19 before the holidays, as the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine are set to arrive next week.It comes as Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and Newfoundland and Labrador revealed that they would be inoculating residents.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said yesterday that Canada will receive 249,000 doses of the vaccine by the end of December.Health Canada approval is expected this week and first shipments are on track to arrive next week. Saskatchewan is set to reveal its vaccine distribution plan later today.Premier Scott Moe says the province has ultracold storage in place to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is pending Health Canada approval, with the first doses expected to arrive next week. The premier says his Saskatchewan Party government will start vaccinations "as quickly as physically possible."Immunization requires two doses administered weeks apart, so the initial batch would be enough for nearly 125,000 Canadians.\---Also this ...A new report says food prices will be going up in Canada next year.The 2021 Food Price Report says rising bread, meat and vegetable prices are all expected to push grocery bills up to five per cent higher. That means an average Canadian family of four will pay as much as $695 more on food next year, for a total grocery bill of nearly $14,000 for the year.Sylvain Charlebois, a Dalhousie University professor and lead author of the report, says Canadians won't see a break at the grocery store any time soon. He says researchers are forecasting the highest increase since the annual report's inception 11 years ago. The report by four Canadian universities says the pandemic, wildfires and changing consumer habits are all to blame for increasing food prices.Researchers found that meat prices could increase as much as six-and-a-half per cent, with poultry leading the way. Also, wildfires in California will mean paying more for produce while higher wheat costs are pushing up prices in the bread aisle. \---What we are watching in the U.S. ...Critics of Canada's most controversial cross-border pipeline projects aren't taking their demise for granted under president-elect Joe Biden. A new report from the U.S.-based Rainforest Action Network says two of them — Keystone XL and Enbridge's Line 3 pipeline — are being "rammed through" in the final weeks of Donald Trump's presidency. The report points to a long list of prominent international banks it says are lined up to back the projects as evidence they are far from dead. Biden's campaign has already made it clear the president-elect intends to rescind presidential permits for TC Energy's Keystone XL project once he takes office. But Jason Disterhoft, the report's author, says there's an effort afoot to make it difficult for Biden to follow through on that commitment. Disterhoft says it will fall to the banks to decide in the coming months whether to honour their own commitments to limiting the emissions that cause climate change. \---What we are watching in the rest of the world ...British health authorities rolled out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, starting a global immunization program that is expected to gain momentum as more serums win approval.The first shot was given to Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 next week, at University Hospital Coventry, one of several hospitals around the country that are handling the initial phase of the program on what has been dubbed "V-Day.""I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against COVID-19," said the former jewelry shop assistant, who wore a surgical mask and a blue Merry Christmas T-shirt decorated with a cartoon penguin wearing a Santa hat and red scarf. "It's the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year."The first 800,000 doses are going to people over 80 who are either hospitalized or already have outpatient appointments scheduled, along with nursing home workers. Others will have to wait their turn.Public health officials have asked the public to be patient because only those who are most at risk from the virus will be vaccinated in the early stages. Medical staff will contact people to arrange appointments, and most will have to wait until next year before there is enough vaccine to expand the program.\---On this day in 1869 ...Timothy Eaton opened a small dry-goods store at the corner of Yonge and Queen streets in Toronto. Eaton revolutionized the commercial practice of the day by offering satisfaction or money refunded. His store became one of the largest department stores in North America. In September 1999, Sears Canada announced it would buy the outstanding common shares of the insolvent Eaton's.\---In entertainment ...Montreal's Osheaga Music and Arts Festival has announced headliners for next summer's event, saying while times are uncertain, organizers need to plan for the future.A media release says the festival will run July 30 through Aug. 1 at Parc Jean-Drapeau with live performances from the Foo Fighters, Cardi B, and Post Malone.The statement says organizers "have been working relentlessly behind the scenes to create the ideal circumstances for Osheaga to move ahead without a hitch." It adds they "will follow all COVID-19 guidelines (as they evolve) and continue to update the status should anything change."Event producer and promoter Evenko says it will issue refunds if the event can't go forward.\---ICYMI ...Scientists have sifted through nearly 6,000 years of seabird droppings to get what they say could be the first long-term reading on how their numbers are affected by humans.A published research paper describes how scientists drilled down through 5,800 years of lake sediments on an island off Canada's East Coast.Those sediments — mostly the droppings of thousands of seabirds that have nested there for millennia — were used to estimate bird populations over the centuries. While there have been big swings, metres and metres of bird guano suggest that the biggest and most permanent drop came when humans settled on nearby islands in the 19th century. The paper suggests that today's populations of Leach's storm petrel on the island just off St. Pierre and Miquelon are only about 16 per cent of the historical norm.Co-author John Smol of Queen's University in Kingston, Ont., says the technique could be used to establish long-term populations for other species, one of the main challenges in conservation.    \---This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020The Canadian Press

  • What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 8

    Recent developments:What's the latest?Public health officials in both Ottawa and western Quebec are reporting 18 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.The Pembroke, Ont., area has 19 new cases, breaking a one-day record for Renfrew County set the day before.Ontario is planning to issue some kind of proof of vaccination card to those who receive COVID-19 shots. Vaccination will be voluntary, but people who choose not to get vaccinated may be barred from some activities.WATCH | Pandemic may be a factor in deadly fires:How many cases are there?As of Tuesday, 8,819 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Ottawa. There are 381 known active cases, 8,057 resolved cases and 381 deaths linked to COVID-19.Public health officials have reported more than 14,700 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 13,100 resolved cases.Ninety people have died of COVID-19 elsewhere in eastern Ontario, along with 87 in western Quebec. CBC Ottawa is profiling those who've died of COVID-19. If you'd like to share your loved one's story, please get in touch.What can I do?Both Ontario and Quebec are telling people to limit close contact only to those they live with, or one other home if people live alone, to slow the spread of the coronavirus.Ontario says this will apply through December's holidays, with people who live away from home such as post-secondary students asked to reduce close contacts for 10 to 14 days before going back.There will be no gathering exceptions in Quebec's red zones for Christmas.Ontario says people shouldn't travel to a lower-level region from a higher one and some lower-level health units want residents to stay put to curb the spread.Travel from one region to another is discouraged throughout the Outaouais.Ottawa is currently in the orange zone of Ontario's five-colour pandemic scale, which allows organized gatherings and restaurants, gyms and theatres to bring people inside.Three other eastern Ontario health units are under yellow zone restrictions: * The Eastern Ontario Health Unit. * Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington (KFL&A) Public Health. * Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.That means restaurant hours, table limits and rules around capacity fall somewhere between those in place in Ottawa and the rest of eastern Ontario, which is currently green, the lowest level.The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit south and west of Ottawa is warning about a rise in positive tests.Kingston health officials have also sounded the alarm over the rising spread, saying people are getting too close without masks and asking vulnerable people to stay home as much as possible.In Gatineau and the surrounding area, which is one of Quebec's red zones, health officials are asking residents not to leave home unless it's essential.There is no indoor dining at restaurants and gyms, cinemas and performing arts venues are all closed.The rest of western Quebec is orange, which allows private gatherings of up to six people and organized ones up to 25 — more in seated venues.Its rules won't be loosened until mid-January at the earliest.What about schools?There have been more than 200 schools in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region with a confirmed case of COVID-19:Few have had outbreaks, which are declared by a health unit in Ontario when there's a reasonable chance someone who has tested positive caught COVID-19 during a school activity.Distancing and isolatingThe novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, breathes or speaks onto someone or something. These droplets can hang in the air.People can be contagious without symptoms.This means people should take precautions such as staying home when sick, keeping hands and frequently touched surfaces clean, socializing outdoors as much as possible and maintaining distance from anyone they don't live with — even with a mask on.Ontario has abandoned its concept of social circles.Masks are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and Quebec and should be worn outdoors when people can't distance from others. Three-layer non-medical masks with a filter are recommended.WATCH | Partygoers deliberately violate Quebec's gathering limit:Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate, as should those who've been ordered to do so by their local public health unit. The duration depends on the circumstances in both Ontario and Quebec.Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions and/or weakened immune systems stay home as much as possible. Anyone who has travelled recently outside Canada must go straight home and stay there for 14 days.What are the symptoms of COVID-19?COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell. Less common symptoms include chills, headaches and pink eye. Children can develop a rash.If you have severe symptoms, call 911.Canada expects to approve and receive its first vaccine doses this month, with Ontario and Quebec among the provinces to share who will get it first.Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic and resources are available to help.Where to get testedIn eastern Ontario:Anyone seeking a test should book an appointment.Ontario recommends only getting tested if you have symptoms, or if you've been told to by your health unit or the province.People without symptoms, but who are part of the province's targeted testing strategy, can make an appointment at select pharmacies.Ottawa has nine permanent test sites, with mobile sites wherever demand is particularly high.Kingston's main test site is at the Beechgrove Complex and it has a site at the Weller Avenue health centre for people in the area. The health unit's other site is in Napanee.People can arrange a test in Bancroft and Picton by calling the centre or Belleville and Trenton online.The Eastern Ontario Health Unit has sites in Alexandria, Cornwall, Hawkesbury, Limoges, Rockland and Winchester. The Limoges site closes Friday and reopens in Casselman Monday.The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark health unit has permanent sites in Almonte, Brockville, Kemptville and Smiths Falls and a mobile test site visiting smaller communities.Renfrew County residents should call their family doctor or 1-844-727-6404 for a test or with questions, COVID-19-related or not. Test clinic locations are posted weekly.WATCH | Ontario's plans for its 1st COVID-19 vaccines:In western Quebec:Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms or who have been in contact with someone with symptoms.Outaouais residents can make an appointment in Gatineau seven days a week at 135 blvd. Saint-Raymond or 617 avenue Buckingham.They can now check the approximate wait time for the Saint-Raymond site.There are recurring clinics by appointment in communities such as Gracefield, Val-des-Monts and Fort-Coulonge.Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if walk-in testing is available nearby.WATCH | Quebec shares where its first vaccines will go:First Nations, Inuit and Métis:Akwesasne had its most known COVID-19 cases of the pandemic in November. Its council is asking residents to avoid unnecessary travel and its curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. is back.Akwesasne schools and its Tsi Snaihne Child Care Centre are temporarily closed to in-person learning. It has a COVID-19 test site available by appointment only.Anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border who's been farther than 160 kilometres away — or visited Montreal — for non-essential reasons is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.The Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte had its first confirmed case last month.People in Pikwakanagan can book a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-2259. Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603.Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.For more information

  • Windsor Thai restaurant receives outpouring of support, donates $4K to COVID-19 fund following mask dispute

    After being threatened with human rights action, the owners of Thai Palace restaurant said they received an outpouring of support from the community that has led them to donate thousands of dollars to Windsor Regional Hospital's COVID-19 fund. On Monday, owners Renu and Charles Anderson donated $4,000 to the hospital's pandemic fund as a way of giving back to the community that they said rallied behind them when a customer threatened legal action. In October, after the restaurant refused service to a customer — who wouldn't wear a mask at its walk-up takeout window — they received a letter from Antoine d'Ailly Law Office.The letter stated that a claim of discrimination would be filed against the restaurant for violating the Ontario Human Rights Code. Or, to avoid this, the letter from the law office said the restaurant could pay $20,000. After the couple went public with this incident, Renu said that they received a lot of phone calls, emails and business. "We have lots of overwhelming support from locals, community," Renu said. "[The money is] for the supports that we get even from the hospital, even from frontline staff, everybody. They always thanks us, support us." She added that they chose a fund dedicated to COVID-19 because it's what sparked the entire situation. At the time, CBC News called Antoine d'Ailly Law Office four times and sent an email seeking comment on the letter, but did not receive a response.Thai Palace did not pay the $20,000 and Renu said the issue has not escalated any further. "I just want everybody to know that we appreciate everything that your help and ... doesn't matter just a phone call, just an email, just a message on our social media we thank you ... we just want everybody to have a Merry Christmas and ... we're going to go through COVID together."