You need a visa for these 80+ countries (including some the government wants you to avoid)

Just having a U.S. passport opens up a world of opportunities for travel, but it’s not always enough. More than 80 countries require visas for American tourists.

And even when travel is allowed, it’s not always advised by the U.S. State Department, which regularly warns against threats ranging from health risks to crime and wrongful imprisonment for Americans abroad.

Here are the destinations that currently require tourist visas for stays up to 30 days, as well as the State Department’s guidance on them, which is subject to change. Other countries may require tourist visas for longer stays. Business visas are handled differently.

What countries need a visa to enter?

What should you do before going abroad?

Last October, the State Department issued a worldwide caution for Americans overseas due to increased tensions, potential terrorist attacks and “demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests.”

The warning remains in effect.

Before going abroad, the State Department urges Americans to enroll in the Bureau of Consular Affairs’ free Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, so travelers can be more easily contacted in the event of an emergency. Travelers are also encouraged to follow the State Department on social media and stay alert overseas.

What else travelers should know

A tourist visa would be required for Cuba, but U.S. citizens are prohibited by statute from visiting Cuba for tourism. Travel may be allowed for other reasons like family visits or educational or religious activities. The State Department warns travelers to exercise increased caution in Cuba due to crime.

Tourist visas are not required for Haiti for less than 90 days, but the State Department warns Americans not to visit due to potential “kidnapping, crime, civil unrest and poor health care infrastructure.” U.S. citizens were urged to leave Haiti “as soon as possible” last year.

No visa is required to visit Mexico for less than 180 days, but the State Department warns against visiting Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas states due to crime and kidnapping. Travelers are urged to reconsider visiting or exercising increased caution in most other states for similar reasons.

While no visas are required for visiting Gaza or Ukraine for less than 90 days, the State Department is urging Americans to avoid both destinations due to ongoing wars. Americans are also urged to avoid North Korea, where U.S. passports aren’t accepted.

Additional country-specific guidance and the latest State Department travel advisories can be found on Travel.State.gov.

