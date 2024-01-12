You need a visa for these 80+ countries (including some the government wants you to avoid)
Just having a U.S. passport opens up a world of opportunities for travel, but it’s not always enough. More than 80 countries require visas for American tourists.
And even when travel is allowed, it’s not always advised by the U.S. State Department, which regularly warns against threats ranging from health risks to crime and wrongful imprisonment for Americans abroad.
Here are the destinations that currently require tourist visas for stays up to 30 days, as well as the State Department’s guidance on them, which is subject to change. Other countries may require tourist visas for longer stays. Business visas are handled differently.
What countries need a visa to enter?
Afghanistan - Level 4: Do Not Travel
Algeria (unless entering by cruise ship) - Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Australia - Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions
Azerbaijan - Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Bahrain - Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Bangladesh (visa available on arrival for some) - Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Belarus (if entering or exiting from elsewhere than Minsk Airport or from Russia) - Level 4: Do Not Travel
Benin - Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Bhutan - Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions
Bolivia - Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Brazil (beginning April 10) - Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Burkina Faso - Level 4: Do Not Travel
Burundi (visa available on arrival) - Level 3: Reconsider Travel
Cambodia - Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions
Cameroon - Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Central African Republic - Level 4: Do Not Travel
Chad - Level 3: Reconsider Travel
China - Reconsider Travel
Comoros (visa available on arrival) - Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions
Cote D’Ivoire - Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Democratic Republic of the Congo - Level 3: Reconsider Travel
Djibouti - Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Egypt - Level 3: Reconsider Travel
Equatorial Guinea - Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Eritrea - Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Ethiopia - Level 3: Reconsider Travel
Gabon - Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Ghana - Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Guinea - Level 3: Reconsider Travel
Guinea-Bissau - Level 3: Reconsider Travel
India - Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Indonesia (visa available upon arrival) - Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Iran (except for Kish island) - Level 4: Do Not Travel
Iraq - Level 4: Do Not Travel
Jordan (visa available upon arrival) - Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Kenya - Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Kuwait - Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions
Laos - Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Lebanon - Level 4: Do Not Travel
Liberia - Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Libya - Level 4: Do Not Travel
Madagascar (visa available upon arrival) - Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Malawi - Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Maldives (visa available upon arrival) - Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Mali - Level 4: Do Not Travel
Mauritania - Level 3: Reconsider Travel
Mauritius (visa granted upon arrival) - Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions
Myanmar (Burma) : Level 4: Do Not Travel
Nauru - Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions
Nepal - Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
New Zealand and Niue - Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions
Niger - Level 3: Reconsider Travel
Nigeria - Level 3: Reconsider Travel
Oman - Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Pakistan - Level 3: Reconsider Travel
Papua New Guinea - Level 3: Reconsider Travel
Peru (free at port of entry) - Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Qatar - Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions
Republic of the Congo - Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Russia - Level 4: Do Not Travel
Rwanda - Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions
Sao Tome and Principe (visa required beyond 15 days) - Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions
Saudi Arabia - Level 3: Reconsider Travel
Senegal (visa available upon arrival) - Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions
Sierra Leone - Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Somalia - Level 4: Do Not Travel
South Sudan - Level 4: Do Not Travel
Sri Lanka - Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Sudan - Level 4: Do Not Travel
Suriname - Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions
Syria - Level 4: Do Not Travel
Tanzania - Level 2: Exercise Increase Caution
The Gambia - Level 2: Exercise Increase Caution
Timor-Leste - Level 2: Exercise Increase Caution
Togo - Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions
Turkmenistan - Level 2: Exercise Increase Caution
Tuvalu (visa available upon arrival) - Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions
Uganda - Level 3: Reconsider Travel
Uzbekistan - Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions
Venezuela - Level 4: Do Not Travel
Vietnam - Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions
Yemen - Level 4: Do Not Travel
Zimbabwe (visa at port of entry) - Level 2: Exercise Increase Caution
What should you do before going abroad?
Last October, the State Department issued a worldwide caution for Americans overseas due to increased tensions, potential terrorist attacks and “demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests.”
The warning remains in effect.
Before going abroad, the State Department urges Americans to enroll in the Bureau of Consular Affairs’ free Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, so travelers can be more easily contacted in the event of an emergency. Travelers are also encouraged to follow the State Department on social media and stay alert overseas.
What else travelers should know
A tourist visa would be required for Cuba, but U.S. citizens are prohibited by statute from visiting Cuba for tourism. Travel may be allowed for other reasons like family visits or educational or religious activities. The State Department warns travelers to exercise increased caution in Cuba due to crime.
Tourist visas are not required for Haiti for less than 90 days, but the State Department warns Americans not to visit due to potential “kidnapping, crime, civil unrest and poor health care infrastructure.” U.S. citizens were urged to leave Haiti “as soon as possible” last year.
No visa is required to visit Mexico for less than 180 days, but the State Department warns against visiting Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas states due to crime and kidnapping. Travelers are urged to reconsider visiting or exercising increased caution in most other states for similar reasons.
While no visas are required for visiting Gaza or Ukraine for less than 90 days, the State Department is urging Americans to avoid both destinations due to ongoing wars. Americans are also urged to avoid North Korea, where U.S. passports aren’t accepted.
Additional country-specific guidance and the latest State Department travel advisories can be found on Travel.State.gov.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What countries need visas? What travelers should know, where not to go