Visibility Drops as Storms Hit Florida Panhandle

Severe weather warnings were in effect for parts of the Florida Panhandle on Monday, May 13, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS warned that “excessive” rainfall would be a threat for portions of Florida until Tuesday evening. According to the weather service forecasts, 3 to 5 inches of rain were expected in the area from Monday afternoon through Tuesday, with local amounts up to 8 inches possible.

Footage from @HurricanesJames shows conditions in Panama City Beach on Monday. Credit: @HurricanesJames via Storyful

