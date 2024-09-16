Visibility Near Zero as Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds Batter North Carolina Coast
Heavy rainfall and gusty winds hit the North Carolina coast as a tropical system hammered the region on Monday, September 16.
Footage filmed and posted to X by Vikki Stelzer shows visibility near zero as heavy rain and wind pummel Kure Beach, North Carolina, on Monday. “From Kure Beach during peak of what hit us,” said Stelzer.
According to the National Hurricane Center (NHS), Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight brought stormy conditions to North Carolina and South Carolina overnight September 15 to 16. Flooding is expected to continue in the region until Monday evening.
A flash flood warning was in effect in the area until Monday night. Credit: Vikki Stelzer via Storyful