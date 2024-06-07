Vision for Helping Others

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
Dr. Phil’s Description Of Donald Trump During Their Interview Has Folks Thinking... What?!?
While the former president agreed with Phil McGraw’s assessment, critics online certainly did not.
- ABC News
Judge in Trump hush money trial flags Facebook post claiming juror spoke about case
The judge who oversaw former President Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial in New York made the parties aware Friday of a post to the court system’s Facebook page. Judge Juan Merchan said the comment, now labeled as one week old, responded to a routine court system notice, posted on May 29, 2024, regarding oral arguments in the Fourth Department of the Appellate Division unrelated to this proceeding.
- People
Julianne Hough Shows Off Toned Physique in Bikini at Luxury Wellness Spa: 'Sizzling Sauna Stretches'
The 35-year-old posted a video in a hot sauna while visiting the Six Senses Spa in Ibiza
- Miami Herald
Dad pushes superintendent away from graduating daughter, video shows. He’s charged
The Wisconsin man told police what motivated his actions, news outlets reported
- BANG Showbiz
Britney Spears is 'proud' of her recent weight loss as she models white bikini
Britney Spears is "proud" of her recent weight loss and claims that she has lost two inches off her waist.
- Cosmopolitan
J.Lo Source Says Ben Affleck Is "Impossible" But She Doesn't Want to Be Divorced "Like Madonna"
A J.Lo source says Ben Affleck is impossible to deal with and predicts the couple will be officially over by the end of summer 2024.
- USA TODAY
Watch as fearless bear fights off 2 alligators swimming in Florida river
A video filmed by Kayaker Tyler Futrell shows the rumble between one bear and two alligators while the animals swim in Florida's St. Johns River.
- HuffPost
Trump Did A Weird Thing With His Mouth And You'll Never Unsee It
The former president's latest video had one very noticeable issue.
- HuffPost
The NYPD Is About To Take Action Against Donald Trump Following Conviction
The former president’s rights are set to be restricted by the department, reports say.
- Entertainment Weekly
Meghan McCain says Jennifer Lopez was 'deeply unpleasant' on “The View”: 'She was not nice'
McCain recalled Lopez having an entourage that was bigger than teams that followed "Kim Kardashian and the president."
- People
Sealed with a Kiss! The Duke and Duchess of Westminster Make First Appearance as Newlyweds at U.K. Wedding of the Year
The Prince of Wales served as an usher for his friend at the wedding, also attended by Princess Eugenie
- InStyle
King Charles Sent Princess Lilibet a Meaningful Birthday Present
However, he's reportedly saving a gift for when the family feud settles down.
- HuffPost
Joe Biden Flips Donald Trump’s New Attack Right Back At Him: ‘Is He Describing Himself?’
“Look, everybody knows what’s happened," the president responded to his likely 2024 election rival's rant.
- People
Teenager Leaves Parents on Caribbean Island to Get Back to Cruise on Time: 'They Missed the Departure. By a Lot'
The teen writes that their parents were "busy shopping and bargaining with the locals" while their cruise ship was getting ready to leave port
- The Hill
Republican group pushing back on Trump immunity claim in $2M campaign
A group called Republicans for the Rule of Law launched a $2 million ad campaign Friday pushing back on former President Trump’s claim that he has absolute immunity from being prosecuted for his actions surrounding the 2020 presidential election. The advertisements feature 25 conservatives explaining why they favor the rule of law over absolute immunity.…
- People
Suri Cruise Hints at College Plans During Rare Appearance in 'Commitment Day' TikTok Video
The high school senior is preparing to head to college and shares her plans in an appearance in a class TiKTok
- The Independent
Trump’s potential VP picks narrow to four men – here are the frontrunners
The former president has said he will likely not make a decision on his running mate until closer GOP convention in July
- People
Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Camila Alves and Daughter Vida, 14, Radiate in Red Looks at N.Y.C. Hermès Event
The model, 41, and her actor husband, 54, share daughter Vida, 14, and songs Levi, 15, and Livingston, 10
- InStyle
Kate Middleton's Cancer Has Been 'Very Grueling,' But She's 'Turned a Corner' With Treatment
"It is her absolute ambition, determination, and intention to be back to work."
- BBC
Confident Putin warns Europe is ‘defenceless’
The Russian leader seems to believe that in the current stand-off, the West would blink first.