Vision loss no obstacle to bowlers in Fredericton

Derek Ness goes to Kingswood Entertainment Centre in Fredericton for a chance to bowl on Saturday mornings.

He has had vision loss since birth.

"It's a great recreation and leisure activity for people with vision loss because … there's not many opportunities for mainstream, everyday recreational activities."

Every Saturday, volunteers at the centre help give people like Ness their chance to enjoy the sport.

Ness works and volunteers at the Canadian National Institute for the Blind, which puts on the bowling event along with volunteers from the Lions Club.

"So coming here we have the opportunity to have volunteers from the Fredericton Lions Club tell us how many pins we've got down, what side we need to aim for on our next shot, and what our score is at the end," he said.

Program aided by volunteers

Sheldon Palk has been volunteering with the group through the Lions Club for about six years.

"There's a number of different levels," Palk said. "You don't have to be totally blind. We have some people who have partial vision. Some of them can bowl with a lot of assistance, then we have some blind bowlers who need full assistance."

Some of those use a special rail for support and to help guide their throw. It was designed by members who knew they would need it as their vision decreased.

"When two of our blind bowlers who need 100 per cent assistance now had partial vision they designed it knowing that maybe somewhere down the road it was going to come in handy for them, and it's been used for years," Palk said.

Ness said that not only is it a great social opportunity, it's a chance to improve his game.

"It's really a matter of every week seeing how your practice is," he said. "With vision loss it's not always a perfect game, but certainly I like to think that I do pretty good."

Palk says the group is always open to new members.