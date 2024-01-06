Visit Aurora // Explore Fun Things To Do In Aurora

Reuters Videos

STORY: This year, the park took up more than 871,000 square feet (810,000 square meters) and comprises over 66-million-gallons worth (250,000 cubic meters) of ice, state media reported.Vice Director of Marketing at Harbin Ice and Snow World, Sun Zemim, said on Thursday (January 4) that the average number of daily visitors to the park this year has almost doubled compared to 2018. Visitors flocking to the city have booked out hotels and sold out tickets.Over the New Year holiday, the city’s annual Ice and Snow Festival helped draw more than 3 million visitors to Harbin during the three-day holiday that ended on Monday, generating 5.91 billion yuan ($826 million) in tourism revenue, state media agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday (January 3).