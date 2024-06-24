Visit Bloomington says summer is the best time to explore B-town

Storyful

Drag racing legend John Force was injured when the engine of his car exploded during a race at the Virginia Nationals in Petersburg on June 23, local media reported.The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) said Force’s engine exploded at the finish line “then crossed the centerline, striking both guard walls.”An NHRA medical team examined Force and found him to be “alert,” the organization said. He was then transferred to a medical facility.The 75-year-old celebrated his 156th NHRA victory at the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, according to ESPN.Footage here was recorded by @757VaHank, and shows the fiery crash and the reaction of the audience at Virginia Motorsports Park. Credit: @757VaHank via Storyful