Visit Mississippi unveils 2025 Rose Parade float
Visit Mississippi unveils 2025 Rose Parade float
Visit Mississippi unveils 2025 Rose Parade float
VANCOUVER — Pop megastar Taylor Swift said there was a reason she chose Vancouver and Canada as the final stop of her 149-show Eras Tour, a sequin-sparkled cultural juggernaut that has spanned five continents.
King Charles and Queen Camilla have shared their Christmas card for this year and it has a sentimental meaning
King Charles had a very special gift for Kate Middleton ahead of Christmas this year. See special gesture.
"The net is tightening," Adams told reporters at a Police Athletic League holiday party in Harlem, according to the Post. Thompson, 50, who became CEO of UnitedHealth's insurance unit in April 2021, was shot in the back around 6:45 a.m. ET (1145 GMT) on Wednesday in what police described as a targeted attack by a masked assailant lying in wait. The shooting sparked a massive manhunt for the gunman, who fled on foot wearing a hooded jacket, balaclava and gray backpack before mounting an electric bike and riding into Central Park, police said.
Her colleague quickly pleaded to viewers: "I earnestly ask you not to use these figures anywhere."
One Montecito neighbor is speaking out against the wealthy California enclave’s royal residents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. “I personally don’t think that Meghan is an asset to our community,” said Richard Mineards, one of their close neighbors. “She doesn’t really go out or get involved with the community.” Mineards had a slightly different take on Prince Harry.
The Hollywood power couple walked the red carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are stepping out to support their mom's big night
One former Edmonton Oilers goalie made their season debut on Friday night.
We'll always have "sootcase" <3
A spokesperson for Dumont, who starred in Christopher Nolan's 2023 blockbuster as Jackie Oppenheimer, confirmed their identity to TMZ.
President-elect Donald Trump gave his strongest endorsement yet of his defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth in which he addressed allegations of Hegseth’s drinking habits in an interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker. The clip was posted as a sneak preview of Trump’s first one-on-one interview since winning the November election, with the full interview set to air on Sunday. Trump told Welker that he remains unfazed by reports that Pete Hegseth, a military veteran and former Fox News host, had suf
Pete Hegseth, now Trump’s nominee to serve as secretary of defense, had been a vocal and persistent advocate for veterans having unfettered access to private health care, rather than having to go through the VA to keep their benefits.
The exes, who share three kids, also spent Thanksgiving together as a family last month
Princess Kate's sister-in-law Alizée Thévenet dazzled in a velvet look during the Christmas carol service as she joined her husband James Middleton at Westminster Abbey – see photos
Michael Jackson’s only daughter is set to marry her bandmate, who she sweetly nicknames 'Blue'
‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ star Gregory Peck had five kids: Jonathan, Stephen, Carey, Anthony and Cecilia
This Sabres forward had a big fight with this Utah Hockey Club defenseman.
Hathaway talks returning as Mia Thermopolis in “The Princess Diaries" and Andy Sachs in "The Devil Wears Prada," serving as the face of Bulgari, and becoming a "Versace woman."
A Windsor woman says her husband is dead after Canada Border Services Agency officials and Windsor Police Service officers mistook his symptoms of medical distress for drunkenness and arrested and detained him without offering medical attention.Rose Grey says her 63-year-old husband, Colin, lived with Type 2 diabetes and had diabetic neuropathy in his feet, making it difficult for him to walk. He was also being treated with intravenous antibiotics for infections in his feet."I need to get justic