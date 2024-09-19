My visit to the UN underscored its importance to Florida | Opinion

While many people think of the United Nations globally, with its work to promote peace and eradicate hunger and disease, the organization also significantly impacts life in the United States.

In August, I led a delegation from the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to visit the UN headquarters in New York.

My visit underscored how the UN is a vital, yet lesser-known partner in solving many of Florida’s challenges, as well as furthering our state’s economic and business goals.

The most tangible way that the UN directly benefits Florida is in the form of UN contracts.

In 2022, Florida businesses received $38 million to provide services to the UN, making it among the top ten states that benefit from procurement.

And the U.S. receives more in contracts than it pays in dues, making our financial commitment to the UN a sound investment.

Florida and the U.S. also benefit from our engagement at the UN in less noticeable ways.

Florida is the second largest foreign trade zone network in the U.S., and while we have a great business climate with world-class talent and research, our success depends on our ability to compete in the global economy.

The UN hosts agencies like the World Trade Organization and the International Trade Centre that play a key role in setting fair trade standards and resolving disputes with other nations. This work is critical not only for Florida companies that directly engage in global commerce but also for the thousands of interconnected businesses that rely on a fair marketplace.

Many other UN agencies contribute to Florida’s well-being and success in ways that are often less visible but equally important. The UN Office for Outer Space Affairs, for example, helps ensure that countries around the world play by the same set of rules.

This oversight is vital for Florida’s space industry, which contributes $5.9 billion to our economy and supports over 151,000 jobs. There are also UN agencies that help regulate air travel between nations and coordinate international postal services, helping to keep Florida’s economy thriving.

The World Health Organization – another UN agency – is responsible for coordinating a rapid, international response to disease outbreaks, such as polio, measles, malaria, yellow fever and more.

The WHO helps to stop these diseases from spreading faster and further, preventing the next pandemic from gaining a foothold. As evidenced by a recent outbreak of dengue fever, the WHO’s effort to raise the alarm early and coordinate an international response was critical in keeping the disease from spreading even further.

While the UN’s work on crime, migration and conflict resolution may seem like topics that impact other countries more than the U.S., the organization’s work to promote peace and global stability mitigates many issues before they become larger.

In Latin America, for example, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime works closely with governments to enhance their law enforcement capabilities, reducing the production and trafficking of narcotics that ultimately find their way into Florida.

The UN also helps to stabilize countries like Haiti, where it is providing humanitarian aid and help disrupt the criminal gangs which had over run the government. This support has been crucial in re-establishing government control of facilities like airports and hospitals, as well as lessening the threat of a migrant crisis that could overwhelm Florida.

Our visit to the UN underscored the importance of maintaining our leadership role at the organization, funding critical programs and collaborating with other nations worldwide to address some of the most important issues of our time. During my time in New York, I witnessed firsthand how a strong U.S. presence at the UN not only expands our influence abroad, but also offers benefits to those at home.

At a time when the world is more complex than ever, our active engagement at the UN helps to generate economic opportunity, safeguard public health, address threats like instability and climate change, and maintain peace.

My hope is that Florida’s elected officials will understand and acknowledge the many ways the UN benefits the U.S. and will support our continued strong partnership with the organization.

Liliam “Lily” M. Lopez is president and CEO ofthe South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

