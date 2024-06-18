Visit Western Massachusetts | Morning

NY Daily News

Prolific comedian and actor Hiram Kasten, known for turns on “Seinfeld” and other sitcoms, has died. He was 71. A fixture on the standup scene in the 1970s and 1980s, Kasten could tell six months ago that “his time was up and start wrapping up his set” after “seven years of fighting through a multitude of illnesses including prostate cancer and his lifelong battle with Crohn’s disease,” an ...