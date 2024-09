Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) -Three Just Stop Oil activists threw soup at two of Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" paintings in London's National Gallery on Friday, just hours after two other members of the protest group were jailed for doing the same thing in 2022. The activists threw tomato soup at the "Sunflowers" owned by the London Gallery – the painting targeted two years ago – and another from the series that is on loan from Philadelphia Museum of Art for a temporary exhibition. The National Gallery said three people had been arrested and the paintings were unharmed.