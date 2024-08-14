Vista to consider ban on homeless encampments
Vista could become the latest city in San Diego County to begin enforcing a homeless encampment ban.
Vista could become the latest city in San Diego County to begin enforcing a homeless encampment ban.
The girl was camping with her grandparents, deputies said.
Bulgarian authorities have seized some 436 kilograms (960 pounds) of heroin at the Black Sea port of Burgas, the district prosecutor’s office said on Monday. The heroin was stashed in 434 packages hidden inside the officially declared cargo of a trailer.
To this day, Scott Peterson maintains his innocence regarding the murder of his wife Laci and their unborn child Conner, and he’ll likely continue to do so in Peacock’s upcoming Face to Face with Scott Peterson, in which he gives his first on-air comments in more than 20 years. Nonetheless, it’s hard to imagine him providing any notable revelations after viewing American Murder: Laci Peterson, Netflix’s three-part docuseries about the case that captivated the nation in the early 2000s, which arr
An owner of a now defunct trucking company agreed to plead guilty Tuesday to federal charges related to a deadly crash in New Hampshire that killed seven motorcyclists. Dunyadar Gasanov, 39, pled guilty in Springfield, Massachusetts to three counts of making false statements to federal investigators. The car transport company he owned, Westfield Transport, Inc., employed Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, a commercial trucker driver who was involved in 2019 crash that left seven motorcyclists dead in northern New Hampshire.
Ex-Army sniper and FBI informant Joe Moore, who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan, says the group’s members discuss using violence to take over the country in private.
An Arkansas police officer has been fired after he was caught on video beating a handcuffed inmate in the back of his patrol car, and the police chief says he will refer the case to prosecutors.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police officer was indicted Tuesday on murder and other charges in the shooting of Ta’Kiya Young, a 21-year-old pregnant Black mother who was killed after being accused of shoplifting last August.
Two suspects — one in custody, one wanted on warrants — have been identified by RCMP in the fatal shooting that took place last week east of Calgary in what police are now describing as a carjacking of a man who was trying to act as a Good Samaritan. Just before noon on Aug. 6, police were called to the rural intersection at Range Road 282 and Township Road 250, just north of Chestermere, for reports of a shooting.Officers found Rocky View County employee Colin Hough, 45, fatally wounded and a F
OTTAWA — Two prominent "Freedom Convoy" organizers "crossed the line" into criminal activity when they led a massive demonstration to Ottawa in 2022 and refused to leave, the Crown said in its final submissions on their criminal trial Tuesday.
MONTREAL — A Montreal man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by a Pennsylvania judge for operating a telemarketing scheme that defrauded American seniors of millions of dollars.
Authorities said the bodies of 34 men and 28 women were recovered from the site in São Paulo where the passenger plane crashed on Aug. 9
The victims were identified as Lorena and Jessie Rosales, 13-year-old daughter Stephanie and 6-year-old son Angel. Son Anthony is in critical condition. Here’s what we know about the drivers who were arrested.
Lauren Harris stabbed David Mark Wilcox to death, and her accomplice bludgeoned him with a bottle.
The driver refused to let Michael Mongan board in Hayes, west London, as he did not have the money to pay for his journey.
The 38-year-old has been in prison since 2012, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in court on Tuesday and admitted using or threatening unlawful violence on July 31.
A Massachusetts hair salon owner said members of law enforcement entered her business without permission and used the bathroom during a campaign event held by Vice President Kamala Harris last month, CNN affiliate Spectrum News 1 Worcester reported.
For the first time in more than 20 years, the convicted murderer of Laci Peterson speaks out in the new Peacock documentary 'Face to Face with Scott Peterson'
Lee Knowles, 41, was arrested in Skegness after a paedophile hunting group tracked him down.
OTTAWA — The criminal trial for "Freedom Convoy" organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber has entered its final chapter as the Crown began final submissions today.